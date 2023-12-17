Trading interest in the futures and options market has reached a record high in ICE

key takeaways

Trading interest in the futures and options markets operated by the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) reached record highs this week.

The increased interest coincides with a volatile year for global energy markets.

The record of 86 million outstanding ICE investment contracts follows surging interest in the exchange’s commodity and energy contracts, which are up 21% from that period in 2022.

Trading interest in the futures and options markets on platforms operated by the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) reached an all-time high this week, the exchange reported.

ICE said open interest, or the amount of outstanding investment contracts, reached 86 million on Wednesday, surpassing the record of 85.8 million previously set on June 10, 2021.

The record reflects growing interest in ICE’s commodity and energy contracts, with open interest up 21% year-on-year compared to a year earlier.

The increased interest coincides with a somewhat volatile year for global energy markets.

Brent crude, the global oil market benchmark, traded in the high $80-a-barrel range in January, but fell to the low $70s amid March’s global banking turmoil. A month later, it reached a high of $80, fell again to the low $70s by the end of June, then rose to the mid-$90s by the end of September.

At around 2:30 p.m. ET Friday, the Brent futures contract for January delivery was trading at about $76.50 a barrel.

Trabue Bland, ICE’s senior vice president of futures markets, said the record reflects the increasingly complex and diverse global commodities market, whereby clients are “looking for liquidity and derivatives products that allow more precise hedging across asset classes.”

Traders use commodity futures and options to determine the supply and demand needs and associated costs of selling and purchasing physical commodities. Speculators who have no interest in owning physical commodities provide additional market liquidity.

ICE shares fell slightly in intraday trading Friday, but are up about 20% so far this year.

Source: www.investopedia.com