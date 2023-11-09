Trading in treasury market disrupted due to ransomware attack on China’s ICBC

The logo of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (ICBC) is seen at its branch in Beijing, China on March 30, 2016. Reuters/Kim Kyung-hoon/File Photo Get licensing rights

Nov 9 (Reuters) – A ransomware attack on the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) disrupted some trading in the U.S. Treasury market on Thursday, the Treasury Department said.

In ransomware attacks, hackers encrypt an organization’s systems and demand ransom payment in exchange for unlocking them. It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack.

The Financial Times reported earlier on Thursday that the US Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) told members that ICBC (601398.SS) had been hit by ransomware, which blocked the US Treasury market from making trades on behalf of other markets. has been stopped from being disposed of. Players.

Responding to a question about the FT report, a Treasury spokesperson said, “We are aware of the cybersecurity issue and are in regular contact with key financial sector participants in addition to federal regulators. We continue to monitor the situation. “

ICBC, China’s largest commercial lender by assets, was beginning to restore services as of Thursday afternoon, the newspaper said, briefing people about the ransomware attack, which would have disabled computer systems unless payment was made. Is.

SIFMA and ICBC were not immediately available to comment on the reported incident.

