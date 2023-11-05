Traders will focus on speeches from Powell, Bailey and Lagarde this week

This week investors will focus on speeches from some of the world’s most important central bankers in what will be a fairly quiet week for the markets.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will speak at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) annual research conference on Thursday, while Andrew Bailey and Christine Lagarde will both speak on Wednesday.

With all three central banks keeping rates on hold over the past two weeks, the market is now certain that interest rates have peaked. As a result, both US and UK indices recorded strong performance last week.

Focusing on the Fed, the market hopes that the world’s most important central bank may be able to make a soft landing. Growth remains bullish while inflation has declined and there are signs of slack in the labor market.

Economists at Capital Economics said that at the Fed’s press conference last week, Powell did not indicate that growth would have to be slowed to reduce inflation.

“Although Powell reiterated that officials still believe that low trend growth and soft labor market conditions are needed to bring inflation to target, the Fed is open to the idea that the recent downward trend on inflation could continue, “Regardless of whether the economy is holding up,” said Andrew Hunter, deputy chief U.S. economist at Capital Economics.

Bailey and chief economist Hugh Pill will also give speeches this week on the state of the UK economy, which is not in the best shape.

Bank of England forecasts published last week showed growth will remain flat next year while inflation will remain above target until the end of 2025.

“We will certainly keep an eye on comments from BOE Governor Bailey and Chief Economist Hugh Pill for any further policy signals,” Investec economists said.

Investors will also get the latest snapshot of the UK economy when September GDP figures are released on Friday. According to Bank of England forecasts, growth rates will remain stable in the third quarter of this year.

Source: www.cityam.com