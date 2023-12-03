Traders say Newham Market customers are scared off by crime

by ruby ​​gregory

28 November 2023

Traders Association President Naveed Chaudhary said that there is a big problem of crime in the market.

Traders at an east London market have warned that pickpockets are driving away their customers.

The Queens Market in Upton Park, Newham, which is over 100 years old, is popular for African, Caribbean and South Asian food and clothing.

Traders Association President Naveed Chaudhary said that people are very afraid of going there.

Newham Council said it was aware of issues of anti-social behavior and had appointed a night-time security team.

Mr Choudhary said: “They snatch bags and it’s a big problem. We have less people coming because they are scared.”

“We are working hard, we had a meeting [a security team] But they are not doing anything which is a big problem for us.”

Leigh Hoadley, who has worked at her father’s stall for more than 20 years, agrees that the market is no longer a safe place to work.

She said: “Sometimes we come in and there are bottles and rubbish everywhere, last week someone got hit over the head with a metal pole. It’s not good at all.”

Queens Market campaigner Pauline Rowe with friend, market trader Leigh Hoadley

A spokesperson for Newham Council told the local democracy reporting service that it was aware of anti-social behavior in the market, adding that a security team had been deployed to monitor and patrol the area from 18.00 to 06.00 GMT.

He said there were additional security guards who worked long shifts to keep traders and shoppers safe.

In September 2020, Newham Council received funding to improve the market with new lighting, toilets, signage, power bollards and new umbrellas at the front of the market.

The council is considering options that would include “retaining and modernizing” the market and its surrounding buildings, and is seeking views in an online consultation.

The ongoing renovation has been welcomed by traders, but the council’s future plans for the market have faced some hesitation from campaigners.

The market sells a large range of products from meat and fruits to clothing

Pauline Rowe, of Friends of Queens Market, a community group made up of shopkeepers and traders, said the council’s advice website was not easily accessible to local people.

Ms Rowe is also concerned that some shops will be leveled under the plans because some have not been included in the drawings and designs.

He said: “Most people think information about what the council is doing will be on the council website, but it’s all on a special website which most traders haven’t seen.

,[The council] It’s up to them to decide what it’s going to do and it’s certainly what they’re going to put on this site in March next year, but a lot of the plans and designs show the shops are gone.”

The council said: “Newham Council recognizes the historic, present and future value of the Queens Market to Newham’s traders, shoppers and residents and is committed to keeping a safe, suitable and modern market that will work for the local community. And traders.

“The current renovation will enhance the market offering, and was developed with feedback from residents and traders.”

