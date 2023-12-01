Stay updated with free updates

Jay Powell has tried to play down speculation that the Federal Reserve has won its battle against inflation, although traders have speculated that the US central bank could start cutting interest rates as early as next March.

In a speech on Friday, the Fed chair signaled it was too early to rule out further rate hikes or begin discussing a cut.

Just before the start of a quiet period ahead of the final monetary policy meeting of the year, he said, “It is too early to conclude with confidence that we have achieved a sufficiently restrictive stance, or to predict when policy might ease.” “

Following Powell’s comments, yields on policy-sensitive two-year Treasury notes hit a five-month low of 4.56 percent, suggesting investors were largely ignoring his warnings. Traders in federal funds futures markets now see a roughly two-thirds chance that the Fed will cut rates by March 2024, up from about 20 percent a week ago.

Stocks also rose, with the S&P 500 up 0.4 percent at 4,588 by midday. Earlier, it had reached 4,599.39, surpassing the year-ending peak in July.

In about two weeks’ time, the Federal Open Market Committee is again set to hold its benchmark policy rate steady at a 22-year high of 5.25 to 5.5 percent, the level it has held since July. The Fed launched a historic campaign to raise interest rates in March 2022 in an effort to curb rising inflation.

But even as the Fed continues to pause its rate-raising campaign, a high level of uncertainty about the U.S. inflation outlook and concerns about easing conditions in financial markets have kept officials cautious. They have more precisely avoided indicating that it has reached a peak in interest rates and are discussing parameters to reduce borrowing costs.

To consider a cut, the Fed needs to see several inflation reports that confirm this trend.

Powell confirmed this message, warning at an event at Spelman College in Georgia on Friday that the US central bank “stands ready to tighten policy further if appropriate”, although he clarified that policy remains “restrictive”. Was. Area” and the full impact of the Fed’s past actions have not yet been revealed.

In a discussion at the program, he emphasized that the Fed will keep a close eye on economic data. “Let the data guide you,” he said.

“Although the low inflation readings of the past few months are welcome, this progress must continue if we are to reach our 2 percent target,” he said.

Also on Friday, Austin Goolsbee, president of the Chicago Fed and a voting member of the FOMC this year, said there was “no evidence” so far that inflation was going to stop at 3 percent, and instead predicted it would decline. Back to the long-standing 2 percent target.

As of October, the core personal consumption expenditures price index – the Fed’s favorite inflation gauge – recorded an annual pace of 3.5 percent.

