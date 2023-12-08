Traders await key US jobs report

6 minutes ago

Dow futures fall 100 points as Treasury yields jump after jobs report

US stock futures fell in premarket trading on Friday as Treasury yields rose after an unexpected decline in unemployment in the November non-farm payrolls report.

The unemployment rate fell to 3.7%, compared with expectations of 3.9%. The economy added 199,000 jobs during November, slightly above the Dow Jones estimate of 190,000 and the 150,000 jobs added in October.

Stocks moving: Anglo American down 13%, AMS-Osram up 6%,

Anglo American shares fell more than 13% by midday after the global mining company announced plans to cut capital spending by $1.8 billion through 2026 amid a slump in metals demand and a substantial writedown on a British fertilizer project.

At the top of the Stoxx 600, Austrian sensor and lighting company AMS-Osram jumped more than 6% after announcing high take-up on an $876 million rights issue.

An employee places gold ingots in a safe deposit box at a Degussa shop in Singapore

Gold prices hit another record high this week after a sharp 2023 decline, and a combination of geopolitical tensions and continued central bank buying should keep demand resilient next year, according to the World Gold Council.

John Reade, chief market strategist at WGC, told CNBC on Thursday that gold prices will remain limited but volatile next year. They are expected to respond to individual economic data points that inform the likely trajectory of Fed policy until the first interest rate cut.

Barclays Private Bank: US payroll expectations ’tilted to the downside’

The headquarters of Barclays PLC lies beyond the West India Quay Docklands light railway station in the Canary Wharf financial district in London, UK, on ​​Monday, March 20, 2023.

Recent data suggests the US labor market is softening, and expectations ahead of Friday’s key non-farm payrolls data are “negative”, according to Julien Lafargue, chief market strategist at Barclays Private Bank.

“A significant positive surprise would challenge the market consensus that an interest rate cut would occur around the beginning of the second quarter of 2024,” Lafargue said.

“On the other hand, a significant disappointment could force the market to reevaluate its soft landing scenario. In our view, a number more in line with expectations would probably be the most supportive outcome for stocks.”

Stocks moving: Nordic Semiconductor up 5%, Anglo American down 5%

Anglo American shares fell 5% in early trading after the global mining company announced plans to cut capital spending by $1.8 billion by 2026 amid a slump in metals demand and a substantial writedown on a British fertilizer project.

At the top of the Stoxx 600, Nordic Semiconductor shares added 5%.

European stocks got off to a slow start

European markets were little changed at the open on Friday.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was around flatline in early trading, with mining shares falling 0.6%, while oil and gas climbed 0.5%.

Here are the early calls

Britain’s FTSE 100 is seen rising nearly 18 points to 7,532, while Germany’s DAX is expected to rise nearly 28 points to 16,657 and France’s CAC 40 is expected to rise nearly 11 points to 7,440, according to IG data.

