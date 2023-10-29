Traders and banks close deals in Russian metals as taboos fade

(Bloomberg) — Nearly two years after the invasion of Ukraine, a handful of Western banks and traders from Citigroup Inc. to Trafigura Group are increasingly eager to make new deals for Russian metals, seizing opportunities to profit while competitors lag behind. Moving away.

The deals show how some traders are avoiding sanctions and other restrictions on Russia to keep its natural resources flowing, amid conflicting messages from Western capitals over whether they want companies to handle Russian commodities. At a time when many are struggling to make money in metals trading, the head of a trading house said privately, deals involving Russian supplies are one of the few areas where it is possible to make solid profits.

There are no blanket sanctions by Western governments on Russian metals trading, and the deals do not involve companies that are under US or European sanctions. However, the Russian material situation has been a fraught topic in the metals world, as many Western buyers backed out – resulting in a sharp increase in sales to Asia – while rival producers unsuccessfully lobbied the LME to ban non-approved supplies as well. of. ,

Now, 20 months after the invasion of Ukraine, uncertainty over the legal and ethical status of transactions in Russian metals is giving way to greater stability.

Among trading houses, Trafigura has actively sought new deals to buy and sell Russian metal, according to people familiar with the matter, as it looks to gain an edge over rival Glencore Plc – which produces Russian aluminium. It remains a major buyer, but has said it will not do new business in the country.

And on the London Metal Exchange, financial firms including Citi and Squarepoint Capital LLP are buying large amounts of the Russian aluminum that now dominates the exchange’s reserves.

Top metals traders have taken different stances. Glencore said in March 2022 that it would “not enter into any new trading business in relation to commodities of Russian origin”, although it retains a large long-term contract to buy aluminum from United company Rusal International PJSC. According to trade statistics, the company has also continued to buy copper from Russia and supply aluminum to Russia since the war began.

A spokesperson said, “These transactions are part of contracts that were in place before the start of the war in Ukraine and are consistent with our policy regarding Russian business activities that was implemented at the end of March 2022.” “Glencore has not undertaken any new business activities with Russian companies since the war began.”

Trafigura, on the other hand, has actively sought new deals in the Russian metals industry, according to several people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are sensitive. It has struck a term deal to buy more than 100,000 tonnes of copper from MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC and is also buying significant amounts of nickel from the Russian company, making it one of the mining giant’s biggest customers, the people said .

Trafigura signed a deal to buy about 200,000 tons of aluminum from Rusal this year in a direct challenge to Glencore, separate people familiar with the matter said.

The trader is also bidding to win a long-term contract to buy zinc ore that will be produced by the giant Ozernoye mine in Siberia, which is scheduled to begin production in the next few months and will be one of the world’s largest zinc mines. Others said, the mines once it is producing at full capacity. Other companies interested in buying the mine include Swiss trading house Open Minerals as well as two Chinese companies, one of the people said.

IXM, the third-largest metals trader after Glencore and Trafigura, does no business inside Russia, Chief Executive Kenny Ives said in a recent interview. “Do we buy Russian metal outside Russia? Yes we do. And I plan to continue buying Russian metal outside of Russia, provided we are able to and our competitors are doing the same,” he said.

Meanwhile, Red Metal AG, a Swiss trading company that was a significant buyer of Russian copper, has now closed that business, according to managing director Milan Popovic. “Red Metal AG has completely terminated all contracts with Russian suppliers and we received the last delivery on September 6, 2023,” he said. He said the company will now focus on other countries including Serbia, Uzbekistan, Mongolia, China and Kazakhstan.

There is similar variation in policies in the banking industry. According to traders and bankers, very few banks are willing to finance the purchase of Russian metals directly from a Russian company, due to concerns ranging from the potential risk of sanctions to logistical difficulties and ethical and reputational issues.

But once the Russian metal has been delivered to the LME, some banks have in recent months become increasingly keen to buy it – arguing that financing trades linked to the Russian entity and through the world’s main exchange. There is a difference between buying metal from.

For example, Citi has been one of the most active buyers of Russian aluminum on the LME in recent months. Bloomberg reported in August that the bank had been avoiding metal produced by Rusal until recently, but is now happy to take delivery of Russian metal as a major participant on the LME if it comes through the exchange.

Other major banks in the metals market that have taken a similar stance include ICBC Standard Bank Plc and Macquarie Group Ltd., both of which are willing to finance Russian metal if it is delivered to the LME, according to people familiar with the matter. ,

Banks aren’t the only ones buying Russian metal on the LME: Bloomberg reported earlier this month that hedge fund SquarePoint had bought about 50,000 tons of aluminum, much of it Russian, as a bet on the market.

The purchases are supporting the market for Russian aluminium, at a time when some of Rusal’s competitors warn that the LME risks being flooded with Russian metal that no one will buy. In a consultation a year ago, the LME considered and rejected that argument: it ultimately decided to continue accepting Russian metal.

Still, some banks are taking a more cautious approach. The Bank of Montreal, for example, will not finance Russian metals at all, according to a person familiar with the matter. If the bank’s traders are allocated warrants for Russian metal in the LME’s settlement system, they immediately resell them, the person said.

The press services of Rusal, Norilsk Nickel and Ozernaya Mining Company did not respond to requests for comment. Spokespeople for Trafigura, Citi, ICBC Standard Bank, Macquarie and BMO declined to comment. Open Minerals, which is backed by UAE sovereign wealth fund Mubadala, runs its Russian business through an entity in the UAE, according to a person familiar with the matter.

–With assistance from Eddie Spence.

