Trader turns $70K into $1.28 million in two-day GameStop stock craze

This week has seen a resurgence of the ‘meme stock craze’, as key players of the 2021 phenomenon, such as GameStop (NYSE: GME) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) are back in the spotlight.

Retail traders have shown renewed interest in these stocks over the past two trading sessions, highlighting a growing appetite for speculative ventures.

Amid this unprecedented surge, one trader made a remarkable move, turning a $70,000 investment into $1.28 million in just two days through strategic entry and exit maneuvers in the realm of these meme stocks.

What happened?

In an extraordinary stock trading strategy, a trader took advantage of the recent sudden surge in GameStop’s share price, successfully turning a $70,000 investment into $1.28 million in just two days on November 30.

For GME $20 calls on December 8, 2023, the trader “made about $70k, filled at $0.11. They got out for an average of $1.71 in the last hour, for about $1.28 million.”

GameStop call transactions surge. Source: unusual_whales

This represents a nearly 1,400% return on investment as a result of GME’s massive surge.

Over the past two days, the stock has increased nearly 28%, rising from below $12 on Wednesday, November 29 to nearly $17.3. On Thursday, the meme stock gave up some of its recent gains, falling more than 5.5% before the market to $15.35.

GME 1-week price chart. Source: Finbold

In addition to GameStop, AMC shares also attracted speculative interest among retail traders, rising above $7.3 on Wednesday. More than 32.5 million AMC shares were traded that day, the highest volume since November 9.

