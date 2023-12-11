Trader suggests Bitcoin price correction signals start of alt season
The price of Bitcoin (BTC) recorded a sharp correction on December 11, falling by 7% and erasing the gains of the past seven days. The strong price correction pushed BTC to a four-month low of $41,329.
The correction in Bitcoin price was followed by a decline in altcoin prices, with many of them recording double-digit declines. However, market pundits and analysts believe that the recent price decline is a part of the current price cycle, and after two months of bullish momentum, the correction is not a surprise.
Will Clemente, crypto analyst and co-founder of Reflexivity Research, said corrections and market volatility shake out weak hands and cool off highly leveraged crypto markets.
BTC doubled in just 2 months without any fluctuations, the improvement is not so surprising.
Corrections remove “weak hands” and leverage, ultimately creating a strong foundation for moves higher.
Bitcoin’s volatility is a feature, not a bug.
Crypto trader Ramen wrote in an X (formerly Twitter) post that he believes the recent decline could push altcoins into another uptrend. He said that it would take a long-term decline for Bitcoin to resume its bullish trend as Bitcoin dominance has peaked.
I told you about flash dumps again and again
Now the dump is complete
It would take a long-term decline for Bitcoin to start trending up again
Bitcoin dominance remains on top
Now we’re entering proper alt season
stay posted
tears of regret don’t taste good
The sharp decline in the market on Monday, December 11 also wiped out more than $400 million of crypto-leveraged positions, clearing the market. However, the price of Bitcoin has since risen above $42,000.
The BTC price momentum began in October and helped the world’s top cryptocurrency make significant progress, rising by nearly $10,000 in the past month. Hitesh.eth, another crypto analyst, sharp BTC price headed for a breakout after nearly six months of sideways price action.
The price of BTC has increased by 50% since its price surge in late October. Hitesh.eth pointed to on-chain data suggesting that accounts with more than 1 BTC were constantly buying BTC, and whales were accumulating. Institutional inflows and growing interest from financial giants amid pressure for a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund in the first place have created the right momentum for BTC ahead of the major Bitcoin reward halving event in April 2024.
