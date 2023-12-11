December 11, 2023
Trader suggests Bitcoin price correction signals start of alt season


The price of Bitcoin (BTC) recorded a sharp correction on December 11, falling by 7% and erasing the gains of the past seven days. The strong price correction pushed BTC to a four-month low of $41,329.

The correction in Bitcoin price was followed by a decline in altcoin prices, with many of them recording double-digit declines. However, market pundits and analysts believe that the recent price decline is a part of the current price cycle, and after two months of bullish momentum, the correction is not a surprise.

Will Clemente, crypto analyst and co-founder of Reflexivity Research, said corrections and market volatility shake out weak hands and cool off highly leveraged crypto markets.

Crypto trader Ramen wrote in an X (formerly Twitter) post that he believes the recent decline could push altcoins into another uptrend. He said that it would take a long-term decline for Bitcoin to resume its bullish trend as Bitcoin dominance has peaked.

The sharp decline in the market on Monday, December 11 also wiped out more than $400 million of crypto-leveraged positions, clearing the market. However, the price of Bitcoin has since risen above $42,000.

Connected: Bitcoin Dominance At ‘Potential Top’ Despite BTC Price Hitting $45K

The BTC price momentum began in October and helped the world’s top cryptocurrency make significant progress, rising by nearly $10,000 in the past month. Hitesh.eth, another crypto analyst, sharp BTC price headed for a breakout after nearly six months of sideways price action.

The price of BTC has increased by 50% since its price surge in late October. Hitesh.eth pointed to on-chain data suggesting that accounts with more than 1 BTC were constantly buying BTC, and whales were accumulating. Institutional inflows and growing interest from financial giants amid pressure for a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund in the first place have created the right momentum for BTC ahead of the major Bitcoin reward halving event in April 2024.

magazine: Web3 Gamer: Do Games Need Bots? ‘It’s tough,’ admits Ilvium CEO 42X Upside

Source: cointelegraph.com



