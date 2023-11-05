Trader projects bearish outlook for Solana if history repeats, updates outlook on Bitcoin and Dogecoin – The Daily Hodl

A widely followed crypto analyst is warning that Ethereum (ETH) competitor Solana (SOL) could undergo a sudden market correction.

Pseudonymous crypto analyst Rect Capital says social media platform

“SOL: If history repeats, Solana could experience some extreme volatility to the upside above $42.86 (red) and if the rejection is strong, even downside volatility to $30 (below purple box). Will history be repeated? If it does, I will be ready.”

Source: Rect Capital/X

Businessman has warned The longer SOL trades below the $42 range, the greater the chances of a deeper correction.

“Solana is already generating some upside wiggles above ~$42.86. Continue to hold below this resistance and SOL could see deeper declines over time.

Source: Rect Capital/X

Looking at the trader’s charts, it seems he is referring to SOL’s price action in early 2021, when Solana saw a deep decline after failing to overcome its resistance at around $42.

At the time of writing Solana is trading at $39.56.

Further, the trader says Bitcoin (BTC) could continue to move towards its diagonal resistance at around $42,000 before stalling. According to the trader, he expects BTC to retrace after hitting diagonal resistance before turning into support after the halving.

The halving, which is scheduled to occur in April 2024, is traditionally seen as a bullish event as it halves the rewards to miners.

They say Rect Capital,

“Bitcoin may reject from black trendline resistance before halving (orange circle). But it will probably retest it as support after the halving (black circle).

Source: Rect Capital/X

Bitcoin is trading at $34,620 at the time of writing.

Finally, the trader weighs in on Dogecoin (DOGE). He They say He is watching closely to see whether Memecoin can work convincingly. spread out of a descending channel on the weekly chart.

“really important [whether] This week’s ‘buy-the-dip’ behavior has been enough to bring DOGE to the top of the channel. Because the previous weekly close was below the channel top and the brief rebound that followed was still before the decline (orange)…

That ‘buying on the dips’ behavior we saw yesterday is looking like a relief under key resistance. However, DOGE has not seen any strong rejection and the decline has continued. The most important signal to confirm a breakout is a weekly close above the channel top.

Source: Rect Capital/X

Looking at the trader’s charts, it appears that he is expecting DOGE to break above the channel’s resistance around $0.07.

DOGE is trading at $0.0681 at the time of writing.

