Trade tops agenda as Germany’s Scholz meets Nigerian leader on West Africa visit

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met with Nigerian President Bola Tinubu on Sunday to discuss trade and investment opportunities during a visit to West Africa, as the European country looks to diversify its trading partners and seek energy-rich countries. Wants to expand economic partnership in the region. Area.

In his third visit to Africa since taking office in 2021, and his second this year, Scholz stressed the further development of Nigeria’s capacity to meet local needs, while Germany emphasized its role in sub-Saharan Africa. Seeks to improve trade relations with its second largest trading partner. , Germany–Nigeria trade volume is estimated at around 3 billion euros annually.

Scholz told Tinubu during their meeting in the capital of Abuja that key aspects of the two countries’ cooperation include working with Nigeria to help deal with regional and global issues such as migration, security and the spate of coups in West and Central Africa. Involves working.

“There is a lot of potential, not only from gas and oil… but also to make better use of your country’s capabilities, but also to go into investments for the future, which is what hydrogen is all about,” Scholz said. Amid calls for an energy transition, experts have described Africa as a potential exporter of hydrogen energy.

The German leader, who has come under intense domestic pressure to address migration-related issues in Germany, suggested “co-management (of the issue) that is best benefiting both countries.”

A framework is also being developed with the EU to reform migration and ensure, among other things, that “people who do not have the right to remain in my country can and should return And this is part of something that is a win-win story for both countries,” Scholz said.

Ahead of his meeting with Tinubu, Scholz told the Lagos-based Punch newspaper that there is “considerable demand for natural gas” in Germany and that “concrete volumes” of supply should be agreed upon in talks between Nigerian gas producers and German gas traders.

Nigeria has Africa’s largest proven gas reserves – an estimated 202 trillion cubic feet – and is working to help meet Europe’s needs after Russia drastically reduced natural gas flows following its war with Ukraine. Eager to do. However, Germany has diversified its gas supplies from Russia since the war.

The Nigerian leader said he had “very deep discussions” with the German Chancellor on gas investments and sought Germany’s support to help address the country’s security and economic challenges.

Tinubu said, “Nigeria is still crawling, but we are determined to change the narrative and bring a transformational government to the country.” “We still need a lot of support in that area. And to be able to maintain democracy, the rule of law and freedom for our people, we need to fight for democracy.

Scholz also met with Omar Aliu Touré, chair of the ECOWAS Commission, West Africa’s regional bloc, and they discussed how to deal with recent coups in parts of Africa. He will open a German-Nigerian business forum in the economic hub of Lagos on Monday before heading to Ghana where he will conclude his visit on Tuesday.

,

Associated Press writer Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed.

Chinedu Asadu, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com