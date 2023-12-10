Trade Minister tells Royal Mail to tread carefully on stamp prices

Royal Mail must ‘tread cautiously’ when considering further stamp price rises as rising costs are putting people off using its services, a government minister has warned.

Enterprise, Markets and Small Business Minister Kevin Hollinrake told The Mail on Sunday that people were avoiding sending letters and greeting cards after the price of first class tickets had risen three times since April last year.

It came as small business owners said they were suffering ahead of Christmas as rising delivery costs hit their sales by turning away customers.

Hollinreck said: ‘People will instead rely on other forms of communication such as email which is already happening. Therefore, Royal Mail should proceed with caution.

Several entrepreneurs told The Mail on Sunday that the 500-year-old delivery group has hurt their businesses as rising stamp costs and unreliable deliveries forced them to make cutbacks or pass on price rises to their customers. Is.

London greeting card designer Zoe Lacey said many of her customers are sending fewer cards this Christmas due to higher postage charges.

“I have sold 30 percent less Christmas cards this year than last year,” he said.

In October, Royal Mail raised the price of a first class stamp to a record £1.25, following a previous increase from 85p to 95p in April 2022 and then to £1.10 last April.

Second class tickets rose from 68p to 75p last April.

Kayleigh Priest, a card designer based in the West Midlands, said she had been forced to raise prices to compensate for the higher cost of postage and that sales of some of her products had fallen ‘significantly’.

London-based jewelery manufacturer Paulomi Debnath said she fears she will no longer be able to offer free delivery to customers, which is likely to affect her sales.

‘It cannot be denied that the doubling of Royal Mail stamp prices this year has affected my business,’ he said.

Last month, the Greeting Card Association launched a campaign to pressure regulator Ofcom to stop Royal Mail’s persistent price hikes.

Martin Seidenberg, who took over as head of Royal Mail’s parent company International Distribution Services in the summer, sparked outrage last month when he said the £1.25 cost of a first-class stamp was a pittance compared to the price of a Pret a Manger. It was a ‘bargain’. Despite the rapidly rising price of coffee, postage and a dramatic decline in service.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: ‘The number of letters delivered has fallen from 20 billion in 2004/5 to 7 billion per year in 2022/3, while the number of addresses has increased by four million over the same period.

‘Urgent reform is needed and we are pleased that Ofcom has announced it will consider alternatives to universal service.’

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk