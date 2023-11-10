Trade Desk’s 31% decline sends warning on ad market, economy

(Bloomberg) — The Trade Desk Inc. plunged as much as 31% in extended trading Thursday after the digital ad platform gave a weak revenue forecast for the current quarter, prompting warnings about the health of the ad market.

Meta Platform Inc., Snap Inc. and Pinterest Inc., social-media companies that rely on ad sales, also were hit by news from the trade desk’s outlook.

Revenue in the quarter ending in December will be at least $580 million, the Ventura, California-based trade desk said in a statement. Analysts on average expected $610 million, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Shares fell to a low of $52.74 after closing at $76.81. The stock had gained 71% this year as of Thursday’s close.

The Trade Desk offers advertising technology that is an alternative to services offered by Alphabet Inc’s Google, Meta and Amazon.com Inc. The ad-buying platform works with some of the world’s largest advertisers and brands, including Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. and Walmart. Inc. and NBCUniversal.

The forecast suggests “the ad market may be under economic pressure and a revenue-growth re-acceleration for 2024 may be premature,” Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Geeta Ranganathan and Kevin Near wrote in a research note.

Speaking on a conference call after the forecast was released, Chief Executive Officer Jeff Green said the Trade Desk began to see a decline in spending in October by businesses such as the auto industry and consumer electronics “particularly around cell phones and media and entertainment.” Is done. Some of these industries have recently been affected by strikes such as the US auto industry.

Earlier this month, “we’ve seen a stabilization in spending,” Green said.

Evercore analysts pointed to “weakness in brand spending” due to the Israel–Hamas war and “caution among brand advertisers and agencies regarding ad spending during that period.”

The digital ad market seemed poised for a rebound after Meta, Snap and Pinterest topped revenue expectations in the recent quarter. But Meta shares fell after executives warned of a slowdown in advertiser spending. “We are subject to volatility in the macro picture,” Chief Financial Officer Susan Lee told investors during a call. The revenue outlook for 2024 is “uncertain,” he said.

