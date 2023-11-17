November 17, 2023
Trade associations mobilize to oppose restrictive Massachusetts bill on fitness, weight supplements


The bills H.2215​/S.1465​ contain similar language to the one signed into law by New York Governor Kathy Hochul at the end of October​.

According to the text of the Massachusetts bill, dietary supplements formulated with creatine, green tea extract, raspberry ketone, garcinia cambogia, and green coffee bean extract would be considered to fall under the definition of weight loss or muscle building supplement products.

Representatives from both the Council for Responsible Nutrition and the Natural Products Association presented testimony to the state’s Joint Committee on Public Health in Boston this week in opposition to the Massachusetts bills.

In a press release from NPA, Kyle Turk, NPA’s Director of Government Affairs, stated: “It’s disingenuous to claim there is a connection between eating disorders and the use of dietary supplements. The FDA’s surveillance tools have never found a connection between any supplement and eating disorders. If they did, they’d be required to use their enforcement authority to act.

“Sadly, in its current form, this legislation will prevent consumers from taking their health into their hands and restrict their ability to supplement their potentially nutrient-deficient diets, a fundamental lesson we learned during COVID-19.”

“Supplements, which are easy to add to our daily diets, are often the first step many take toward greater nutritional awareness and healthy lifestyle choices,” added Turk.

CRN: “No credible scientific data”

Michael Meirovitz, CRN’s senior director, government relations, told the joint committee: “This proposed legislation does nothing to help those who suffer with it [an eating disorder]… unequivocally there is no credible scientific data that the products or ingredients identified in the legislation lead to, or cause, body dysmorphia, eating disorders or mental health issues.”



