Tracy Morgan says she wouldn't have any account of her money if she didn't have a financial advisor: 'I could have 26 Ferraris and a tax nightmare'

Comedian Tracy Morgan says her business manager isn’t the only person she’s hired to take care of her finances. He is like family. At an awards dinner, the Brooklyn native took the mic to pay tribute to his friend and joked that if it weren’t for his good financial advice, he would have bought “the Brooklyn Bridge.”

Tracy Morgan (Photo: Instagram, @tracymorgan)

Mark Landesman, founder of ML Management, has been managing Morgan’s finances for 20 years and treats his celebrity client as much more than a check. That’s why after her tragic accident in 2014, where she and others were injured and Morgan almost lost her life after a truck driver hit their vehicle, she was one of the first people to arrive at the hospital. Was one.

The “Saturday Night Live” alum acknowledged the unusual nature of their relationship when he took the stage at The Hollywood Reporter’s annual Power Business Managers Breakfast on Oct. 25 to present his manager with the Business Manager Icon Award.

The first thing Morgan joked about was that Landesman provides balance to his sometimes outlandish spending habits.

“Whenever I want to buy a new Ferrari, Mark is always here to say, ‘No, Tracy.’ “If it weren’t for Mark, I’d have 26 Ferraris and a terrible tax problem,” he joked, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He also told the crowd that at times he wanted to buy the “Brooklyn Bridge” and the “Empire State Building”.

Morgan said that at one time he wanted to buy the Staten Island Ferry but Landsman told him, “No, Tracy, my other client Pete Davidson already owns it.”

After a while, the “30 Rock” funnyman got serious and said he loved Landesman and declared, “He’s more than just a business manager, he’s more than just a friend, Mark is my family. Like a member of.”

He added, “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything you have done and for me.”

Source: atlantablackstar.com