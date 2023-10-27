Tracy Morgan pays tribute to business manager at emotional awards ceremony: 'I don't know where I'd be without you' - Black Enterprise

By iman milner

Comedian Tracy Morgan candidly shared that her manager has been her backbone throughout her decades-long career. On October 25, he told those present hollywood reporterAnnual Power Business Managers discuss their long-term relationship with manager Mark Landesman.

The pair have worked together for two decades, and Morgan was on hand to pay tribute to Landesman when he took home the Business Manager Icon Award.

“I don’t know where I’d be without you, brother,” he said. “Whenever I want to buy a new Ferrari, Mark is always here to say, ‘No, Tracy.’ If it weren’t for Mark, I would have 26 Ferraris and a terrible tax problem.

Morgan, who suffered significant injuries in a car accident in 2014, also reflected on the closeness of the pair’s relationship, revealing that Landesman was the first person to visit her in hospital following her accident.

He said, “I love you, I will always love you.” “You are so special to me. You were there for me.

“He is more than just a business manager. He is more than just a friend. Mark is like a member of my family, Morgan added. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything you have done and have done for me.”

Landesman, who took time to explain to attendees that his situation is about much more than just money for his clients, also recounted the harrowing details of Morgan’s accident and subsequent recovery.

“My immediate reaction was to get to the hospital as quickly as possible because I knew Tracy had just completed her estate plan, and I had been named her power of attorney and health care proxy,” he said., ,After going to the emergency room, I was taken to a conference room, briefed on the situation, and introduced to several doctors. Then I realized that Tracy’s family was relying heavily on me for guidance and help explaining the situation. Very tough decisions had to be taken; Tracy’s recovery was long and difficult. I visited him throughout the hospital and then into rehab, which lasted several months. I tried to keep the spirits positive, and there were so many unknowns ahead: What kind of recovery would Tracy have, and would she ever work again?

Morgan suffered a broken leg, fractured femur, broken nose, multiple broken ribs and head injuries in a 2014 accident caused by a Walmart truck driver’s negligence. He also spent several weeks in a coma and was confined to a wheelchair for months. The funnyman poked fun at the ordeal in his 2023 comedy special, this is taking it too far, “Walmart took care of me,” he said. Walmart gave me a hold. They gave me so much money that I could roll my eyes at white people.

