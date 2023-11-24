Traction Uranium announces closing of second tranche of private placement

Traction Uranium Corporation

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTCQB: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) ,company” Or “traction“) is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated October 27, 2023 and November 14, 2023, which announced: i.) a private placement offering (“Proposal“) up to 10,000,000 non-flow units (“)NFT”) and flow-through to 5,714,285 (“foot”) Units, as well as, ii.) closing of the first tranche of the Offering, respectively, it has closed the second tranche of the Offering (“Second Part”) by issuing 2,000,000 FT units (each, a “ft unit”) at a price of $0.175 per FT unit for a total gross income of $350,000.

Each FT Unit consists of one (1) “flow-through” ordinary share in the capital of the Company (each, one “ft share”) and one (1) Warrant, under which each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional Share at an exercise price of $0.20 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. The securities issued from the second tranche are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from November 24, 2023. Proceeds from the second tranche will be used by the Company for eligible “Canadian exploration expenses” that qualify as “expenses.” flow-through mining expenditure”, as defined in both terms income tax act (Canada).

In connection with the closing of the Second Tranche, an aggregate of $21,000 in cash was paid and an aggregate of 120,000 Explorers’ Warrants (each, one “finder’s warrant“) were issued as finder’s fees. Each Finder’s Warrant entitles its holder to acquire one (1) ordinary share in the capital of the Company (one “finder’s warrant shares”) at a price of $0.20 per Finder Warrant Share for a term of 24 months commencing November 24, 2023.

The offering, in its entirety, is expected to close on or about November 30, 2023, and is subject to certain conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, nor may they be offered or sold within the United States or for the account or profit of the Securities and Exchange Commission. , US persons in the absence of US registration or an applicable exemption from US registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction where such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Traction Uranium Corporation

Traction Uranium Corp. is in the business of mineral exploration and development of uranium discovery prospects in Canada, including its three uranium projects in the world-renowned Athabasca field.

forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any of “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “estimate”, “aim”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “predict” The use of the words “potential”, “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to the offering, including its closing dates, proposed use of the proceeds and receipt of regulatory and stock exchange approvals. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements as the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Because forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from currently anticipated results due to numerous assumptions, factors and risks, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control or predict. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include equity financing market conditions, stock market volatility, undeniable risks related to government actions and interventions, termination of any agreements governing the offering, But these are not limited to these. , changes in laws or permitting requirements, failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals, as well as risks identified and reported in the Company’s public filings under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile www.sedarplus.ca ,

Management has provided the above summary of the risks and assumptions related to the forward-looking statements in this press release to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company’s future operations. The Company’s actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will or will occur. , or if any of them do, how the company will benefit from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or be a result of. , future events or results or otherwise.

