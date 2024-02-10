Track star Alyssa Schmidt, dubbed the ‘world’s sexiest athlete’, says she turned down six-figure sponsorship deal

German track star Elisa Schmidt, dubbed “the world’s sexiest athlete”, said earlier this week that she had turned down a huge payout from a famous sponsor.

The 25-year-old runner told the OMR Podcast that she was not completely on board with the sponsor who offered her the deal. Schmidt has over five million followers on Instagram alone and has signed a separate deal with BOSS.

Elisa Schmidt attends amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25, 2023 in Cap d’Antibes, France. (Stéphane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

“Two months ago, I got an offer from a well-known brand. But I wasn’t 100% behind it,” she said, via Germany’s Bild newspaper. “I don’t feel comfortable with it. That would have been in the mid to high six figures. For a campaign.”

The New York Post noted in October that Schmidt had said German national team members receive about $739 a month in sponsorship deals through Sporthilfe, which supports athletes.

Germany’s Elisa Schmidt during the official athlete training session ahead of the World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Center in Budapest, Hungary. (Sam Barnes/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Schmidt made the German Olympic team for the 2020 Games a few years ago but did not compete. She is aiming to make the team for the Paris Olympics in the summer.

“You have to push yourself beyond your limits every day. It often happens that I vomit after training because that’s how painful it is,” she said. “It’s also the best feeling when you’ve done it and pushed yourself and have that progress noted somewhere.”

Athletes Mona Mayer (left Germany), Elika Schmidt (Germany), Luna Thiel (Germany) and Karolina Kravcik (Germany) in action. (Markus Brandt/Image Alliance via Getty Images)

She was on the team for a silver medal performance at the 2017 European Athletics U20 Championships and a bronze medal at the 2019 European Athletics U23 Championships.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Source: www.foxnews.com