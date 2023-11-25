50% Off Your Black Friday Options 101

Growth in railway infrastructure, rise in safety concerns, and superiority of digital axle counters drive the growth of the global track digital axle counter market.

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Allied Market Research published a report titled, ,track digital axle counter market “By Type (Wayside Axle Counter, and On-Rail Axle Counter), Application (Railway, and Urban Rail Transit): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032”. According to the report, the global track digital axle counter industry generated $345.2 million in 2022 and is projected to generate $903.5 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 10.1% from 2023 to 2032.

Request PDF Sample Copy @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/223169

Major Determinants of Development

Growth in railway infrastructure, rise in safety concerns, and superiority of digital axle counters drive the growth of the global track digital axle counter market. However, high upfront cost of specialized digital axle counters and sensitivity to defects restrain the market growth. Furthermore, advances in technology will present new opportunities in the coming years.

Report Coverage and Details:

report coverage Description forecast period 2023-2032 base year 2022 Market size in 2022 $345.2 million Market size in 2032 $903.5 million CAGR 10.1% Number of pages in report 230 segments covered Components, Applications and Areas. drivers Development in railway infrastructure Increase in security concerns Superiority of digital axle counters opportunity integration of technology Compulsion sensitivity to defects High upfront cost of specialized digital axle counters

Covid-19 scenario

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the global track digital axle counter market due to temporary closure of manufacturing companies during the lockdown.

The closure of various railway projects across the world disrupted not only production but also sales, especially in the early stages of the pandemic.

On-rail counter segment to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period

On the basis of component, the on-rail counter segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for approximately nine-tenths of the global track digital axle counter market revenue, and is projected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. This segment is also projected to exhibit a high CAGR of 10.1% from 2023 to 2032. Over the years axle counters have become an important component of railway track providing accurate and reliable track occupancy information for single-track section and multiple track section. To contribute to the overall safety and efficiency of railway operations. Growing concerns over railway safety have prompted the development of this section.

Buy this research report (210 page PDF with insights, charts, tables, figures) @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/6f2440f4476fa0a6112fe212e2f197bc

Railway segment to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period

Based on application, the railway segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global track digital axle counter market, and is projected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. Railways play an important role in the development of any country. It is responsible for transportation of goods as well as passengers at much lower cost and shorter time frame. In various countries, governments are investing heavily in enhancing railway infrastructure; Thus, the growth of this segment is gaining momentum. However, the urban rail transit segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 10.4% from 2023 to 2032. High rate of urbanization is a major driver of this segment.

Europe has to maintain its dominance till 2032

On the basis of region, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global track digital axle counter market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period . Europe is a high per capita income region, and witnesses large investments in new, advanced and relatively expensive technology. These scenarios drive market growth in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to see the fastest CAGR of 12.2% from 2023 to 2032. Asia-Pacific includes large developing countries like India and China. These and other countries are investing heavily in the development of their railway infrastructure; Which will have a positive impact on the market development in the region.

@ Inquire before buying https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/223169

Leading Market Players:-

AltPro

clear

Aldine Electro Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Frauscher Sensor Technology Group

Schaltbau Holding AG

Voestalpine AG

Siemens AG

Thales Group

Applied Electro Magnetics

GGTronics India Pvt. Ltd.

HBL Power Systems Limited

Kernex Microsystems (India) Limited

Central Electronics Limited

Scheidt & Bachmann GmbH

Alstom SA (Alstom Transport India Limited)

Medha Servo Drives Pvt Ltd

Lab to Market Innovation Pvt Ltd

IRCON International Limited

Argenia Railway Technologies

Nippon Signal Co., Ltd. (Nippon Signal India Pvt. Ltd.).

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global track digital axle counter market. These players have adopted different strategies to increase their market share and maintain dominant share in different segments. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolios and strategic moves of market players to display the competitive landscape.

