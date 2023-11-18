Tracing the rise and fall of BitBoy: Controversy, crypto, and cocaine

Dive into the dynamic world of top crypto influencer BitBoy. From his explosive Twitter growth to dramatic controversies, uncover the story behind his rise to fame and the challenges that followed.

Who is Bitboy Crypto?

Ben Armstrong, better known as BitBoy Crypto, is a prominent figure in the digital currency sector, known for his insightful YouTube videos and social media presence. Born on October 27, 1982 in the United States, Armstrong currently lives in Atlanta, Georgia. His educational background includes a bachelor’s degree in Ministry Leadership from Toccoa Falls College, received in 2012. Furthermore, he also attended Kennesaw State University.

Armstrong was married to Bethany Armstrong and the couple has been together for about 8-9 years. Their relationship evolved from friendship to romance and eventually marriage. However the exact date of their marriage is not public. Bethenny is known for her keen interest in reading books and novels, a hobby she often shares on her Instagram account.

BitBoy Crypto (Ben Armstrong) is currently going through a divorce, which was announced in October 2023. He revealed the connection on Twitter with Cassandra Wolfe, @DuchessOfDeFi, who previously worked at Bitbuy Crypto. Wolfe is now associated with Ben Coin Collective, which Armstrong founded after exiting Bitbuy Crypto. Armstrong publicly acknowledged and expressed regret over the matter, apologizing to his family.

What happened to Bitboy Crypto? A cautionary tale in the crypto world

The crypto world, often praised for its innovation and dynamic nature, is not immune to dramatic ups and downs. The recent collapse of Ben Armstrong, better known as BitBoy Crypto, is emblematic of such a dramatic change.

This article sheds light on the complex series of events that led to Armstrong’s downfall, shedding light on the intricacies of the crypto content creation space and the personal struggles that often go unnoticed behind the scenes.

Early beginnings and a partnership formed

The story of BitBoy Crypto began with promise and potential. Ben Armstrong and TJ Shade, who later became the CEO of Bitbuy Crypto, met each other in 2018. They found common ground in their passion for crypto content creation and shared aspirations in the then-emerging field. A bond over shared interests, including being fans of the Atlanta Falcons, solidified their relationship. This marked the beginning of a partnership that would soon make waves in the crypto world.

By 2020, Armstrong’s BitBoy Crypto had gained significant traction due to Shedd’s involvement. Together, they turned what started as a YouTube channel into a growing business. The bullishness of 2021 marked a high point for Bitbuy crypto. During this period, the channel’s subscriber count skyrocketed and its influence in the crypto sector reached its peak.

Despite the success, trouble was brewing beneath the surface. Allegations of drug abuse, misappropriation of funds, and mistreatment of employees began to emerge. Armstrong’s behavior reportedly became erratic, with incidents of aggression and questionable decision-making. This behavior was partly due to substance abuse, including steroids and other drugs. It was said that these worsened his anger problems and caused ‘anger loss’.

legal and emotional consequences

The situation reached a boiling point when Hit Network’s parent company BJ Investment Holdings legally forced Armstrong out of the company. The decision was motivated by a combination of Armstrong’s alleged substance abuse, financial mismanagement, and deteriorating behavior toward employees and partners. The move sparked a wave of controversy and public speculation, with Armstrong and his colleagues exchanging accusations and legal threats.

The rift between Armstrong and Shedd deepened, with Armstrong accusing Shedd of betrayal and Shedd lamenting the end of what he once considered a brotherly relationship. The legal battles and public fallout painted a picture of a partnership once built on mutual respect and ambition, now torn apart by personal squabbles and professional disagreements.

Bitboy’s image as a family man was dealt a major blow by the revelation of an affair. This personal scandal received a mixed reaction from the public, but it underlined the intense scrutiny faced by public figures in the digital age.

Bitbuy Crypto in 2023: The Final Fall of Ben Armstrong

Throughout 2023, BitBoy Crypto was embroiled in several controversies and legal disputes, leading to significant changes in his career and the BitBoy Crypto brand. Here is a timeline of major events:

Lamborghini and trial on racketeering charges, In 2023, Armstrong filed a lawsuit against his former colleagues, including Timothy Shedd Jr. (CEO of Hit Network), Timothy Shedd Sr. (CFO of Hit Network), and others. He accused them of stealing his Lamborghini and engaging in fraudulent activities. Armstrong claimed he was forced to transfer the title of his Lamborghini under threat of violence and that his Twitter account was used to harass and intimidate him. raising money for legal battle, Armstrong raised nearly $150,000 in cryptocurrency from his fans to sue the parent company that had dropped him from the BitBoy Crypto brand. This amount was raised in just three days of requesting funds for his legal defence. announcement of dismissal, The official BitBoy Crypto account on Twitter announced Armstrong’s dismissal, citing drug abuse, which reportedly caused financial, emotional, and physical harm to the company. The decision comes from BJ Investment Holdings and its parent company, Hit Network. Controversies and legal issues, Armstrong’s exit was surrounded by controversy, including his involvement with Meme Coin (BEN token) and allegations of dumping his holdings despite promising to lock them. This led to speculation about his intentions and criticism from the crypto community.

He was also criticized for giving investment advice without proper training and was named as a defendant in a $1 billion lawsuit against influencers who promoted FTX. alleged internal strife, Armstrong claimed there was an “attempted coup” within the company, naming TJ Shedd and Justin Williams in an attempt to oust them. This led to internal conflict within Bitbuy Crypto and the Hit Network. business relocation plan, Amidst the growing legal crisis and regulatory pressure in the US, Armstrong announced plans to relocate his business from the US to Dubai. However, it has not been confirmed whether the companies behind BitBoy Crypto will continue with the plan after severing ties with Armstrong. Relaunch as Discover Crypto, Is Bitboy in crypto jail? Bitboy Crypto is not currently in jail. However, he was arrested and released on bail in 2023. The arrest took place late at night after an apparent confrontation with his former business partner. Armstrong faced charges of “loitering” and “assault by threatening another” with a $2,600 bond. The incident is part of a series of controversies and legal challenges that Armstrong has faced in the past year.

The series of events occurring in 2023 paint a tumultuous picture for Armstrong and the BitBoy crypto brand. This marks a significant change in both his personal career and the direction of the brand in the crypto world.

Financial speculation and future

The financial aspects of Bitboy’s career are shrouded in speculation. Rumors of poor investments and financial mismanagement of the company added another layer to the already complex narrative. The future of BitBoy, both as a brand and as an individual influencer, remains uncertain in the volatile world of cryptocurrency.

BitBoy’s current net worth

BitBoy Crypto’s net worth as of 2023 is estimated to be between $20 million to $30 million. This substantial wealth accumulation is attributed to his successful career as a cryptocurrency influencer and early investments in the cryptocurrency sector. Different sources provide slightly different estimates, but roughly around the above range.

This shows their influence and earnings in the dynamic world of cryptocurrencies. His financial journey in the crypto sector, coupled with his content creation and strategic collaborations, has led to this significant accumulation of wealth.

conclusion

In conclusion, growth and Bitboy Crypto Collapse Reflecting both the potential and pitfalls of the crypto world. As the community moves forward, it is important to remember the lessons learned from this saga. This ensures a more sustainable and responsible future for crypto content creation.

Bitboy’s story is a testament to the rapid and often unpredictable nature of fame in the digital age. Especially in the volatile world of cryptocurrencies. His journey from a minor influencer to a controversial figure shows the ups and downs of internet fame.

As the crypto community continues to grow, the story of BitBoy is a reminder of the delicate balance between influence, responsibility, and the ever-watchful eye of both the public and regulatory bodies. What do you think about BitBoy’s journey and the controversies surrounding it? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

