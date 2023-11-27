Toyota's hybrids are experiencing a moment

(Photo credit: Andrew Roberts/Unsplash)

Sign up for insightful business news.

subscribe

Slow and steady wins the race – and still saves gas.

Elon Musk and Tesla have gone all-in on electric vehicles, but Toyota — which took a more measured approach to its EV rollout — is having to say, “I told you so,” according to one wall street journal Reported last weekend on the trajectories of both companies.

Hey, guys, you have to drive a hybrid already

Hybrid cars cut carbon emissions, have a driving range comparable to gas engines, and don’t need to be charged at home. But hybrids have played second fiddle to traditional combustion engine vehicles in the US, and when Tesla and its Model Y entered the scene, hybrids were pushed to third chair, with EVs seen as the inevitable future. Essentially, US hybrid sales declined last year, while EV sales grew 65%, according to Kelley Blue Book.

But now, stubborn inflation and high-interest rates are causing buyers to consider moving away from gas consumers. Drivers are eager for a price under $50,000, but the average cost of an EV is about $53,450, according to Cox Automotive. And consider the recent fortunes of Ford and General Motors, which tried to take a page out of Tesla’s playbook with their own major EV pushes this year, but saw demand languish and had to pivot again to hybrids. Forced to concentrate.

With the United States in a recession for more than a year, hybrid electric vehicles are gaining momentum and could be stuck in a tough future:

As of April, Tesla had cut the prices of some of its Model Y and Model 3 cars six times this year as it sought to compete with Ford, which was cutting prices of its F-150 Lightning electric truck. It seemed as if Musk was content to give up profits to boost sales growth — which, as it happens, declined 44% in the third quarter.

Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda noted enthusiasm for EVs, but the company spread its investments across hybrid, EV and other technology. Toyota said its third-quarter profit doubled from a year earlier on strong global demand for hybrids. Sales of Toyota’s conventional hybrids rose 41% year over year, and sales of its plug-in hybrids rose nearly 90%.

That’s a lot of cars: Most cars are still gas-powered and often very large. By 2022, the share of US cars on the road that are sedans will drop to 21%, while the share of SUVs will rise to 55% and trucks will rise to 20%, the Associated Press reports. And the results haven’t been so earth-friendly: A report from the Global Fuel Economy Initiative suggested that the negative environmental impacts from cars could have been reduced by 30% over the past decade if people weren’t so obsessed with SUVs. Would have been. From an automotive perspective, bigger has not been better for the planet.

Source: www.thedailyupside.com