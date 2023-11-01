Toyota's EV batteries: 1200km range, 10-minute charging – or just another promise?

Toyota appears close to a manufacturing breakthrough that could accelerate the transition to electric vehicles. photo/123rf

In 1992, Sony revolutionized portable electronics. Taking advantage of decades of laboratory research on lithium-ion batteries, the Japanese company was able to introduce products such as mobile phones and handheld video cameras that have changed the lives of billions of consumers.

Batteries now underpin the singular task of overhauling the global energy and transportation system to reduce dependence on fossil fuels. While the cost of making lithium-ion batteries has fallen, leading to an increase in electric car sales in recent years, the basics of the technology have changed little since commercialization.

However, after three decades of incremental adaptation, that stereotype may soon be overturned. Toyota, the world’s largest carmaker, has signaled in recent weeks that it is close to a breakthrough in creating a potentially game-changing technology: solid-state batteries. The hype has been building since the Japanese carmaker made a series of announcements on next-generation technology in June.

Its market capitalization has since increased by US$26 billion ($45b).

If successful, Toyota could start selling EVs as early as 2027 that are safer, can recharge more quickly and can go up to 1200km on a single charge – about double the company’s current average.

“There is a race going on around the world to succeed in the solid-state battery field,” says Peter Bruce, co-founder and chief scientist at the Faraday Institution, a British battery research institute. “If Toyota or anyone else succeeds in making solid-state batteries that are cost competitive and provide the required lifetime, they could achieve a step up in energy density and 10-minute charging. If they hit those metrics, it would be disruptive.

If the technology is successfully introduced, the impact could be dramatic. This will shake up the auto industry where sales of EVs and batteries are currently dominated by Tesla and China’s BYD and CATL; This would have geopolitical implications given Western concern about China’s current dominance of batteries and their raw materials; And it could open up applications for batteries in new areas of transportation, such as aviation.

Some observers believe that this shift may be as significant as that from corded telephones and landlines to mobile phones.

But solid-state battery technology is not without skeptics. Critics ask whether basic scientific issues have been addressed; Others question whether high-speed, large-scale manufacturing can ever be done, or whether a large market will ever exist.

“The excitement around solid-state batteries means the current set of solutions is not good enough. This is not self-evidently true. Sales are growing 20 to 30 percent a year, and almost everyone who’s tried them says they’ll never go back,” says Alex Brooks, Canaccord Genuity analyst. “At this time it is a publicized research project.”

Toyota’s latest claim of success has reignited questions about how soon solid-state batteries will be able to make a major contribution to decarbonizing the global transportation system. Venkat Srinivasan, director of the Argonne Collaborative Center for Energy Storage Science, a U.S. government-funded laboratory, calls them the “holy grail” of the battery industry in the long term.

“But are these interesting lab-scale innovations that still have a big bridge to cross before they are manufacturable, or something that could soon be mass-produced?” he asks. “I’m still struggling with that.”

a solid foundation

All batteries work the same way: A stream of electrically charged atoms, called ions, flows through a chemical substance called an electrolyte from the anode to the cathode, the cell’s two electrodes, generating current in the process. Are.

Solid-state batteries differ from current lithium-ion cells in that the electrolyte is solid rather than liquid. Various materials, including polymers, oxides and sulfides, are being tested as potential electrolytes. Cars using solid-state batteries will be safer, as liquid electrolytes can pose a higher risk of fire.

Changing the electrolyte itself will not necessarily result in a dramatic change in battery performance. The real excitement hinges on a technological development that will enable this: the lithium metal anode.

Replacing the graphite used in the current anode would help double the battery’s range, as it would be lighter.

Solid-state batteries have long faced fundamental technology challenges. One is the difficulty of maintaining battery performance and avoiding failure because repeated charging and discharging causes the formation of dendrites, clumps of lithium, which can lead to cracking. Another challenge is to enable stable contact between solid materials.

The first “breakthrough”, claimed by Toyota in June, was related to solving technical issues of durability, although there was little detail as to what type of materials led to the breakthrough. Last month, it announced a partnership with petrochemicals group Idemitsu Kosan to jointly develop and produce sulfide electrolyte, which it said would be key to commercialization within five years.

“We believe sulfide-based solid electrolytes are the most promising solution to battery EV issues such as cruising range and charging time,” Idemitsu Chief Executive Shunichi Kito said at a joint press conference with Toyota.

Scientists increasingly agree that fundamental technology challenges are no longer insurmountable. The next challenge is to increase production on a large scale. The assembly process is one of the biggest hurdles because the layers of cathode-anode cells need to be stacked quickly and with high precision, without damaging the material.

Toyota engineers have also claimed progress here. The group is now growing confident that it can stack the cells in a similar way to current lithium-ion batteries.

Yet other technical hurdles need to be overcome to achieve full-scale mass production. “We still need a breakthrough in terms of ensuring the quantity and quality of battery materials,” one of its engineers said during a visit to the plant last month.

global impact

The introduction of solid-state batteries could have a profound impact on the future of the global automotive industry.

At the moment, China has the potential to dominate the next phase of the industry because of its leadership in both battery technology and manufacturing: it produced more than 75 percent of batteries globally last year, according to the International Energy Agency.

CATL is by far the world’s largest battery maker, with a market share of 37 percent.

The Ningde-based company is the most profitable battery manufacturer and has huge cost advantages due to its scale and investment in research and development.

Solid-state may be the only way to beat Beijing in the battery race. Toyota is far from the only company investing in technology. Nissan and Honda have their own programs. South Korea’s three major battery producers – LG Energy Solution, Samsung SDI and SK On – have stated their intention to develop such cells by the end of 2020. US start-ups QuantumScape and Solid Power, which are partners with Volkswagen and BMW respectively, have similar commercialization target dates for their technologies.

Professor Akitoshi Hayashi of Osaka Metropolitan University says it would be “extremely challenging” to mass-produce solid-state batteries with the same quality as current lithium-ion batteries, but if achieved, the technology would be “globally Will be unbeatable.

“Solid-state batteries will be key to the revival of Japanese carmakers, which have lagged behind in EV strategy, and for Japan, which has lost world market share to lithium-ion batteries.”

China also controls the processing of battery raw materials.

Solid-state batteries could mitigate some weaknesses such as the current reliance on graphite, the export of which Beijing imposed an export ban on last month. But they will do nothing to ease the forecast lithium shortage because they will consume even more than current batteries.

Industry leaders in China and Korea are less optimistic about solid-state batteries delivering on their promise. According to a person close to CATL, researchers at the Chinese group have been working on cracking solid-state batteries for the past decade. They have yet to find a cost-effective system for mass production – and, internally at CATL, there are doubts that Toyota has achieved this.

Korean industry leaders agree. “Developing a product and commercializing it are two different matters,” says one executive. “Toyota is talking about mass production of solid-state batteries [more than] 10 years, but they kept delaying the time.”

manufacturing constraints

Even if the technology and scale-up challenges can be overcome, it is a big unknown whether solid-state batteries can reduce production costs enough in time to accelerate the global rollout of EVs.

Economies of scale will help reduce costs. But the performance and cost of current lithium-ion batteries are also constantly improving, as other technologies such as silicon anodes advance. Solid-state batteries’ extreme sensitivity to moisture and oxygen can keep manufacturing costs high, while their complexity may require expensive redesign of the EV.

If costs do not drop sufficiently, solid-state batteries may remain limited to luxury cars or trucking. Kim Dong-myung, head of the advanced automotive battery division of Korea’s LGES, says they are “very expensive” to produce and will have “very limited applications.” Even if everything goes according to plan, Lee Kyung Sub, head of battery materials business at Korean conglomerate POSCO, estimates that solid-state batteries may only take up about 10 percent of the total EV market by 2035.

Toyota Chief Executive Koji Sato himself has been hesitant to call solid-state batteries a “game-changer” for winning the global EV race. Sato has indicated that solid-state batteries will initially be introduced in small quantities in high-end models, while lithium-ion batteries will continue to be used for more affordable cars.

“Solid-state battery technology will be an extremely important factor in terms of building our overall strength in the various battery products that we have,” Sato said last month. “But batteries alone will not determine the value of our vehicle.”

Koji Sato, chief executive of Toyota. Photo/Getty Images

Many industry executives agree that solid-state component technologies will gradually be integrated into today’s batteries. CATL appears to be planning to do just that, unveiling a new “condensed”, or “semi-solid-state” battery in April that will have twice the energy density of existing models.

“Fully solid-state batteries are ideal for where we want to go,” says Glenn Merfeld, chief technology officer at Albemarle, the world’s largest lithium producer.

“Today’s lithium-ion batteries will eventually evolve to look just like that.”

For all the technical hurdles that still exist, some observers believe the potential impact could be profound. Vastly improved performance batteries could reshape many aspects of global mobility, from robotaxis to regional aviation and new types of drones.

“Solid-state has a mission to accomplish. New batteries are never meant to replace old batteries. It’s unlocking things we couldn’t do before,” says Shirley Meng, battery professor at the University of Chicago. “Taking advantage of new driving ranges and charging times, Japanese car companies are reimagining the future of transportation.”Financial Times

Writers: Harry Dempsey, Kana Inagac, Christian Davis and Song Jung-ae

financial Times

Source: www.nzherald.co.nz