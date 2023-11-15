by Joseph White

DETROIT, Nov 14 (Reuters) – The next generation of the Toyota Camry, the best-selling sedan in the U.S. market, will come only with gas-electric hybrid powertrains, the boldest move yet by the Japanese automaker to advance hybrid technology. . The heart of the American market.

Toyota said the 2025 Camry will feature a 2.5-liter gasoline engine paired with an electric drive system, providing more power in both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive versions of the car.

Compliance with strict US fuel economy regulations was a factor in Toyota’s decision to make the new Camry a full-hybrid vehicle line, eliminating the four- and six-cylinder combustion models that account for about 85% of sales in the current model year. David Christ, head of the Toyota brand in North America, told Reuters. Another factor behind the decision was “the performance we were able to get out of the hybrid,” he said.

While Toyota has accelerated the development of electric-vehicle technology, it is betting that demand for hybrids and plug-in hybrids will remain strong as automakers look to “multi-pathway” vehicles to meet customer needs in every market. ” Adopts approach.

Toyota said the hybrid powertrain and a new electronic all-wheel drive system deliver 232 combined horsepower – about 15% more than the outgoing Camry with a mechanical all-wheel drive system.

Toyota executives unveiled the ninth generation of the mid-size Camry sedan in Los Angeles on Tuesday ahead of the Los Angeles auto show opening on Friday.

The new Camry will compete in a segment abandoned by Detroit brands except General Motors’s Chevrolet Malibu. Direct competitors to the new Camry – barring several compact and midsize SUVs – will include the few remaining sedans such as the Honda Accord, Hyundai Sonata and Tesla’s all-electric Model 3.

The Tesla Model 3 overtook the Camry in California, a key market for Toyota, during the first nine months of 2023, according to data from the California New Car Dealers Association.

Toyota did not disclose pricing or fuel-efficiency figures for the 2025 Camry, due in showrooms next spring. The cheapest Camry Hybrid model currently sells for about $2,400 more than the cheapest combustion Camry.

Most hybrid powertrains sell at a $1,500 to $2,000 premium to combustion models, Christ said. “We think the value the hybrid powertrain brings is worth that kind of premium.”

The current Camry Hybrid is rated at 52 miles (84 km) per gallon in combined city and highway driving, compared to a 32-mpg rating for the conventional four-cylinder Camry. According to U.S. government fuel economy statistics, hybrids save $650 per year in fuel costs compared to combustion models.

Toyota previously switched its Sienna minivan to an all-hybrid powertrain approach. “The Sienna is our second-fastest lapped car and the car we have the most reservations for,” Christ said. (Reporting by Joe White in Detroit, editing by Matthew Lewis)

Source: finance.yahoo.com