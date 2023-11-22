Toyota truck ads banned in UK due to lack of 'sense of responsibility towards society'

The United Kingdom’s Advertising Standards Authority has banned two Toyota Hilux advertisements, claiming they lack a “sense of responsibility to society”. This is the first time the ASA has banned a truck ad for not being socially responsible towards the environment, the Guardian reports.

The video in question shows several dozen Hilux trucks driving off-road and crossing a river before getting back on a paved road and passing through a town. The second ad, a poster, focuses on two trucks climbing a hill and dumping dirt, while a large number of trucks drive by in the background. According to the ASA, those advertisements “ignored the use of vehicles in a way that ignored their impact on nature and the environment… They were not produced with a sense of responsibility to society.”

An advocacy group called AdFree Cities was behind the complaint and was also joined by another group called Badadvertising. In a statement, Veronica Wignall, co-director of AdFree Cities, said, “These ads are a symbol of [sic] Displaying huge, highly polluting vehicles speeding through rivers and wild grasslands is Toyota’s complete disregard for nature and the climate.” He later said, “It is incredibly damaging to nature. “It’s a reprehensible use of nature to promote something that has to be delivered.”

A Toyota spokesperson told the Guardian:

Toyota does not condone this behavior [sic] Which is harmful for the environment. In fact, over the past three decades, Toyota has not only been a leader in the automotive sector in terms of carbon emission reduction in its vehicle offerings, but it has also shared hundreds of royalty-free licenses. [sic]Allowing others to use their electrification technology. As part of its broad range of global vehicle offerings, Toyota serves customers who need a mobility option for reliable use in the most difficult terrain – those who work in off-road and remote settings. .

They also claimed that the video was shot “in a non-ecologically sensitive environment” on private land outside the UK and that the poster was a computer-generated image.

Also, although it’s not the main point of the article, it’s a bit strange to see the Hilux referred to as an SUV the entire time. Language evolves, and there’s no point in being offended by someone calling a crossover an SUV because it’s not body-on-frame, but when has anyone other than the Guardian ever called a truck an SUV? Is this just a British thing we’re not used to in America? The British do a lot of other weird things, so this might not be the most surprising thing ever, but still. It’s strange, isn’t it?

Source: jalopnik.com