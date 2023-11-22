November 22, 2023
Toyota truck ads banned in UK due to lack of 'sense of responsibility towards society'


The United Kingdom’s Advertising Standards Authority has banned two Toyota Hilux advertisements, claiming they lack a “sense of responsibility to society”. This is the first time the ASA has banned a truck ad for not being socially responsible towards the environment, the Guardian reports.

Texas couple needs a do-it-all vehicle for their Colorado getaway home Which car should you buy?

The video in question shows several dozen Hilux trucks driving off-road and crossing a river before getting back on a paved road and passing through a town. The second ad, a poster, focuses on two trucks climbing a hill and dumping dirt, while a large number of trucks drive by in the background. According to the ASA, those advertisements “ignored the use of vehicles in a way that ignored their impact on nature and the environment… They were not produced with a sense of responsibility to society.”

An advocacy group called AdFree Cities was behind the complaint and was also joined by another group called Badadvertising. In a statement, Veronica Wignall, co-director of AdFree Cities, said, “These ads are a symbol of [sic] Displaying huge, highly polluting vehicles speeding through rivers and wild grasslands is Toyota’s complete disregard for nature and the climate.” He later said, “It is incredibly damaging to nature. “It’s a reprehensible use of nature to promote something that has to be delivered.”

A Toyota spokesperson told the Guardian:

Toyota does not condone this behavior [sic] Which is harmful for the environment. In fact, over the past three decades, Toyota has not only been a leader in the automotive sector in terms of carbon emission reduction in its vehicle offerings, but it has also shared hundreds of royalty-free licenses. [sic]Allowing others to use their electrification technology.

As part of its broad range of global vehicle offerings, Toyota serves customers who need a mobility option for reliable use in the most difficult terrain – those who work in off-road and remote settings. .

They also claimed that the video was shot “in a non-ecologically sensitive environment” on private land outside the UK and that the poster was a computer-generated image.

Also, although it’s not the main point of the article, it’s a bit strange to see the Hilux referred to as an SUV the entire time. Language evolves, and there’s no point in being offended by someone calling a crossover an SUV because it’s not body-on-frame, but when has anyone other than the Guardian ever called a truck an SUV? Is this just a British thing we’re not used to in America? The British do a lot of other weird things, so this might not be the most surprising thing ever, but still. It’s strange, isn’t it?

Source: jalopnik.com

