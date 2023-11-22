Toyota SUV ads banned for ignoring driving ‘without regard to environmental impact’

Advertisements for the Toyota Hilux SUV ban driving vehicles in natural terrain to encourage off-road driving without regard to environmental impact.

The Facebook video shows several vehicles traveling together across a wide open field with mountains and a river bed on either side before joining on a paved road.

A voiceover said, “One of nature’s true spectacles,” and “Toyota Hilux.” Born to Rome,” before a final shot showing the car parked in a rocky, natural environment.

The Toyota ad has been banned by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA/PA)

A poster seen at a bus stop also read “Born to Rome”, and an image showed two SUVs driving down a rocky slope in a Savanna-style landscape with about 50 similar vehicles driving by in the background. Are.

Campaign group AdFree Cities complained to the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) that the ads were irresponsible for ignoring environmentally harmful behaviour.

Toyota said the video was filmed on private land in Slovenia with permission, and the use of multiple vehicles was “obviously fictitious” and would deter consumers from simulating the ad and driving into the forest in large numbers.

Toyota said it believed no sensible viewer would understand that the ad was encouraging British consumers to drive irresponsibly in the British countryside and harm the environment.

The poster was created entirely with computer generated imagery (CGI) and therefore caused no harm to the natural environment.

The ASA said the video included scenes showing a small number of cars up close and driving at realistic speeds across a river, in a wire-free, off-road scenario.

It added that the impression given by the driving scenes and message in both ads was “of driving in off-road environments and natural ecosystems, regardless of its purpose, with no regard for the environmental impact of such driving.” “.

The ASA said: “Advertising presented and condemned the use of vehicles in a way that ignored their impact on nature and the environment.

“As a result, they were not equipped with a sense of responsibility towards society.”

It ruled that the ads should not appear again, and said: “We asked Toyota to ensure that their future marketing communications do not contain anything that encourages irresponsible behavior towards the environment.”

Veronica Wignall, co-director of AdFree Cities, said: “More and more SUVs are being sold on the false promise of rugged adventure, exploiting the imagination of the natural world.

“In fact, SUVs are damaging nature, polluting our air, clogging our cities and causing tragic loss of lives. This decision is welcome but regulation of SUV ads is not enough; Promotion of SUVs should be ended completely.

A Toyota spokesperson said: “Toyota does not condone behavior that is harmful to the environment.

“Indeed, over the past three decades, Toyota has not only been a leader in the automotive sector in terms of carbon emissions reduction across its vehicle offerings, but it has also shared hundreds of royalty-free licenses, allowing others to use Its electrification technology.

“As part of its broad range of global vehicle offerings, Toyota serves customers who need a mobility option for reliable use in the most difficult terrain – those who work in off-road and remote settings .

“The vehicle footage in this example was obtained in a non-UK location, on private land, with all necessary permissions in place, in a non-ecologically sensitive environment. The still image used in the display advertising was CGI, which had no environmental impact on the land.

