Toyota set to post bumper profits on strong demand, weak yen

TOKYO (Reuters) – Toyota Motor is expected to report a rise in third-quarter profit on Wednesday and raise its full-year outlook as the Japanese automaker benefits from both strong demand and a weak yen currency.

Despite deepening concerns over the global economic outlook, the world’s best-selling carmaker has remained little troubled so far. Toyota said this week that it sold 7.5 million cars, including its Lexus brand, in the first nine months of the year, an increase of about 7% compared with the same period last year.

Seiji Sugiura, an analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute, said Toyota is also likely to benefit from rising demand in the United States, where a six-week strike against Detroit’s Big Three that ended this week has hurt American rivals. .

Sugiura said, “Toyota and other Japanese car makers are likely to see an increase in demand, so they won’t need to offer incentives to sell cars yet. I think that will mean more profitable sales.”

Yet the outlook ahead is less rosy, he said.

“By this time next year, U.S. economic conditions may worsen and manufacturing or labor costs will increase, so sales will likely become challenging.”

Toyota is expected to double its July-September operating profit year-on-year to about 1.08 trillion yen ($7.19 billion), according to the average estimate in a survey of 10 analysts by LSEG.

The company is expected to raise its operating profit forecast for the fiscal year through March 31, 2024 to about 4 trillion yen, up 33% from its current forecast of 3 trillion yen, according to the average estimate of 24 analysts.

Domestic production increased by nearly 27% during the 2022 period compared with the first nine months of the year, underscoring the extent to which carmakers are able to overcome the impact of last year’s chip and part supply disruptions. Is capable of.

The yen has fallen about 12% against the U.S. dollar this year, driving up the value of its foreign sales.

Toyota shares have risen about 45% this year, while the Nikkei average has gained about 18%.

Toyota and its Japanese peers are facing increasing challenges from the shift from gasoline-powered cars to electric vehicles in key overseas markets, and suppliers say trading conditions in China are extremely difficult.

Japanese automakers are really struggling in the world’s largest auto market, said Shintaro Ito, chief administrative officer of Toyota group company Aisin.

Ito said that while production in the overall Chinese market has come in at lower-than-expected levels, China’s BYD has benefited greatly from the country’s shift to battery-powered vehicles.

There are also concerns about soft demand for cars due to weak economic conditions in the markets of Southeast Asia, particularly Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam, as well as the impact of higher US interest rates on consumer spending.

($1 = 150.1200 yen)

(Reporting by Daniel Leusink; Editing by David Dolan and Sonali Paul)

