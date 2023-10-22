Toyota reveals the Maverick-sized electric pickup concept we’ve been waiting for

Toyota is finally ready to give the people what they want – a compact pickup truck. However, there is a slight change as the one they are getting will be electric. Along with the unveiling of its electric Land Cruiser concept, Toyota also revealed an electric pickup truck concept that has a similar shape to the Ford Maverick.

For years, both customers and dealers have been expressing their desire for a sub-Tacoma-sized pickup from Toyota. These desires increased even further when Ford released its Maverick. The Maverick is selling so fast that Ford can’t keep up with demand, as it has become one of America’s most popular trucks. So it’s no surprise that Toyota wants in on the action and its “EPU” (possibly “electric pickup”) concept is a preview of an electric version.

Like its electric Land Cruiser concept, the EPU is built on a monocoque chassis. No word on whether this is a special electric chassis or an existing chassis, but there were recent rumors of a Corolla Cross-based pickup, so I’m guessing the latter. It is shown only as a four-door “double cab” model and Toyota claims it will be over five meters long, similar to the Maverick.

Toyota revealed neither powertrain nor battery specs, so there’s no way to know how much power or range it will have. However, expect two powertrain options – a single-motor, two-wheel drive, and a dual-motor, all-wheel drive option. No towing or payload capacity details were revealed either, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see Toyota benchmark the Maverick.

It’s also a sharp looking concept. The funky C-pillar, slanted nose, and muscular wheel arches give it a sporty, athletic look that sets it apart from the more rugged-looking Tacoma. It also has some neat features, like an extending tailgate, a steering yoke (hopefully it works better than the Tesla), and a dual-screen setup that includes physical drive-select controls.

Toyota has not officially committed to manufacturing an EPU but at this point it seems to be a necessity. Not having a pickup to compete with the incredibly popular Maverick seems silly, and making it electric would put Toyota ahead of the game, as Ford will eventually have to do the same. Hopefully, we’ll see the Toyota EPU become a reality sooner rather than later.

Source: www.thedrive.com