November 2, 2023
Toyota recalls 1.85 million RAV4s citing fire risk


Comment on this story Comment Add to your saved stories Save

Toyota is recalling more than 1.85 million RAV4 vehicles because of a loose battery problem that could increase the risk of fire if the car is “forced into a corner,” the company said in a news release Wednesday.

Toyota said the recall will affect 2013-2018 model year RAV4s. Some of those vehicles, which are compact SUVs, may have replacement batteries that have “smaller overhead dimensions.” Toyota said this small top size could shake the battery “when the vehicle is driven with forceful turns” and could expose the “positive battery terminal” to the clamp and short-circuit, posing a fire risk. Increases.

The automaker is preparing a solution. “When the remedy is available, Toyota dealers will replace the battery hold-down clamp, battery tray and positive terminal cover at no cost,” it says. The company will notify affected customers by the end of December.

52M air-bag inflators may be recalled by US auto regulators: What to know

The move came after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in 2021 that it had received 11 complaints of fires on the left side of the RAV4 engine that were not caused by car accidents. Most of the incidents “occurred during driving conditions, four of which occurred with the ignition off”, the agency said in a report.

According to NHTSA, in December 2020, a RAV4 owner reported leaving the vehicle in a parking lot with the ignition off. The driver returned after a few minutes and saw that the car was on fire. “The fire appears to have originated in the front of the vehicle,” NHTSA wrote in its summary of the incident. Firefighters were called, but the vehicle was a total loss.

In August 2020, an owner of a 2017 RAV4 Hybrid said the vehicle was going 50 mph when warning messages began appearing on the dash screen and white smoke began billowing from under the hood. “Shortly afterward, flames began coming from the engine compartment,” NHTSA reported. The vehicle was destroyed during the incident.

“The total number of allegations of vehicle fires involving batteries is large compared to the area of ​​origin,” NHTSA wrote.

Toyota representatives could not be reached for comment during after-work hours on Wednesday.

Source: www.washingtonpost.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

In a “buyer’s market”, tuition increases have not kept pace with inflation.

November 2, 2023

Novo Nordisk sales soar, led by demand for Wegovy weight-loss drug

November 2, 2023

You may have missed

In a “buyer’s market”, tuition increases have not kept pace with inflation.

November 2, 2023

Novo Nordisk sales soar, led by demand for Wegovy weight-loss drug

November 2, 2023
Culture Review: How a male student created cheerleading in 1898

Culture Review: How a male student created cheerleading in 1898

November 2, 2023

EQS-News: New Chief Financial Officer at CENIT Group: Axel Otto appointed new CFO of CENIT

November 2, 2023
OptiBiotix Health : Results Report -September 27, 2023 at 02:22 am EDT

MCB investment management : ALHAMRA ISLAMIC MONEY MARKET FUND (ALHIMMF) Daily Dividend Distribution for 01-NOV-23 -November 02, 2023 at 03:26 am EDT

November 2, 2023
FTSE 100 LIVE: Aviva to invest £460m for AIG UK life insurance business; Blue-chips seen below

FTSE 100 live: BT half-year profits top £1bn, Shell, Sainsbury’s results; BoE rate decision

November 2, 2023