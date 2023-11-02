Toyota recalls 1.85 million RAV4s citing fire risk

Comment on this story Comment Add to your saved stories Save

Toyota is recalling more than 1.85 million RAV4 vehicles because of a loose battery problem that could increase the risk of fire if the car is “forced into a corner,” the company said in a news release Wednesday.

Toyota said the recall will affect 2013-2018 model year RAV4s. Some of those vehicles, which are compact SUVs, may have replacement batteries that have “smaller overhead dimensions.” Toyota said this small top size could shake the battery “when the vehicle is driven with forceful turns” and could expose the “positive battery terminal” to the clamp and short-circuit, posing a fire risk. Increases.

The automaker is preparing a solution. “When the remedy is available, Toyota dealers will replace the battery hold-down clamp, battery tray and positive terminal cover at no cost,” it says. The company will notify affected customers by the end of December.

The move came after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in 2021 that it had received 11 complaints of fires on the left side of the RAV4 engine that were not caused by car accidents. Most of the incidents “occurred during driving conditions, four of which occurred with the ignition off”, the agency said in a report.

According to NHTSA, in December 2020, a RAV4 owner reported leaving the vehicle in a parking lot with the ignition off. The driver returned after a few minutes and saw that the car was on fire. “The fire appears to have originated in the front of the vehicle,” NHTSA wrote in its summary of the incident. Firefighters were called, but the vehicle was a total loss.

In August 2020, an owner of a 2017 RAV4 Hybrid said the vehicle was going 50 mph when warning messages began appearing on the dash screen and white smoke began billowing from under the hood. “Shortly afterward, flames began coming from the engine compartment,” NHTSA reported. The vehicle was destroyed during the incident.

“The total number of allegations of vehicle fires involving batteries is large compared to the area of ​​origin,” NHTSA wrote.

Toyota representatives could not be reached for comment during after-work hours on Wednesday.

