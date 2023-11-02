On November 1, Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) lifted its full-year financial outlook due to strong hybrid demand as the Japanese automotive giant is expected to benefit from a slowdown in EV demand in the US, even though EV sales are slowing. Has occurred. This sector continues to bring unprecedented innovation. One such revolutionary product is being developed by Worksport Limited (NASDAQ: WKSP) (NASDAQ: WKSPW). Today, Worksport announced that it is preparing for the alpha release of its highly anticipated COR portable battery system.

Highlights from Toyota’s fiscal second quarter

For the quarter ended Sept. 30, Toyota reported its revenue rose 24% year-on-year to 11.44 trillion yen, equivalent to $75.7 billion, as vehicle sales rose nearly 13% year-on-year to 2.4 million.

Due to strong pricing, operating profit increased more than 155% year-on-year to 1.44 trillion yen, or about $9.5 billion.

Doggedly sticking to the hybrid really paid off

Toyota had long resisted the EV revolution, but it finally caved in in June when it announced an aggressive approach to increasing EV sales to 1.5 million per year by 2026. On Tuesday, it said it would spend $8 billion to expand in the north. Carolina Battery Plant which is scheduled to open in 2025. But with weak EV demand in the US due to inflation and other concerns, Toyota benefits from strong demand for hybrids to which it has remained loyal. Its conventional hybrids grew 41% year-on-year. 888,000 while sales of its plug-in hybrid grew by almost 90% year-on-year to around 39,000. So-called “electrified” vehicles, which include both battery-electric models and fuel cell-powered hybrid vehicles, grew 27.3% year-over-year and made up 36.4% of the automaker’s total global sales.

Toyota raises its fiscal year outlook

For the fiscal year ending March 31, Toyota raised its annual profit guidance from 3 trillion yen to 4.5 trillion yen, equivalent to $29.8 billion.

Although Ford Motor (NYSE:F), General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) ended the six-week UAW strike, the union is the winner with Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), as Detroit Automakers lost. big time. Apart from scaling back their EV ambitions in the face of increased costs, the strike caused significant losses to General Motors, Stellantis and Ford. Ford said the UAW strike reduced its earnings before interest and taxes by $1.3 billion. The walkout caused GM a loss of $800 million. Stellantis only reported that the strikes reduced revenues by $3.2 billion. Both Ford and GM announced they would delay their EV production and EV investments, while Stellantis reported no changes to its EV plans. Tesla, the EV king, could benefit from Detroit automakers’ slow EV rollout. Even Tesla is struggling with declining market share, especially in the luxury segment, but Detroit automakers are expected to challenge Tesla with more affordable EVs.

