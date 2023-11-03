DETROIT (AP) — Toyota is telling owners of the 1.9 million recalled RAV4 SUVs not to park them outside, even though U.S. safety investigators have four complaints of engine fires that started when the vehicles’ ignition was turned off. Can.

The recall was announced by the company on Wednesday as regulators investigate engine fires caused by a replacement battery problem in RAV4s, the best-selling vehicle in the US, which is not a pickup truck.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in documents detailing the investigation that it received nine reports that 12-volt batteries could cause a fire, loss of power or engine stalling. Additionally, the agency has eight reports of fires that started on the driver’s side of the engine compartment where the battery is located.

Four reports say “thermal events” occurred when the ignition was turned off, which suggests it may be wise for owners to park the SUVs outside until they can be repaired.

But Toyota spokesman Aaron Falls said the company is not advising people to park RAV4s outside. It’s asking those who haven’t had their vehicles inspected to take them to the dealer as soon as possible so technicians can make sure replacement batteries were installed properly and the holding clamps are tight. They should also get the recall repairs done when they become available, he said.

The company issued a consumer advisory for owners in 2021 to take their SUVs to the dealer for inspection at no charge, he said.

Messages were left Friday seeking comment from NHTSA about whether owners should park the recalled RAV4s outside.

On Wednesday, Toyota said it was recalling about 1.9 million RAV4s in the U.S. because the batteries could shake during hard cornering. This may cause the positive pole to touch a clamp, causing a loss of power.

The recall involves certain RAV4s from the 2013 to 2018 model years. Toyota said some replacement batteries used in SUVs have a smaller top dimension than other batteries. If the hold-down clamp is not tightened properly, the battery may move during hard cornering, causing the positive terminal to contact the clamp and cause a short circuit.

Documents posted Friday by the safety agency said Toyota received 22 “field technical reports” in the U.S.

The company did not directly respond to questions about whether the 22 reports included fires. It says the field report is from Toyota staff, “which documented observations the owner alleges are or may be related to the condition for which the recall is being conducted.”

Toyota said it is still preparing for improvements. When the solution is ready, the dealer will replace the hold-down clamp, battery tray and positive terminal cover with better ones. The company said it would inform owners by the end of December.

Owners can see if their RAV4 is included by visiting www.nhtsa.gov/recalls and entering your vehicle identification number.

NHTSA began its investigation in February 2021 after receiving 11 complaints about thermal incidents, which could have involved fire, melting or smoke. “The majority of thermal incidents occurred during driving conditions, with four occurring with the ignition off,” the agency said in the document that launched the investigation.

It says that in half the cases where the RAV4 was in motion, drivers experienced stalling before any thermal phenomena occurred. “12-volt batteries were identified as the area of ​​origin in most of the incidents reviewed,” the agency wrote.

In a letter seeking information from Toyota on April 6, 2021, the agency revealed that the number of complaints has increased to 17.

Tom Krisher, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com