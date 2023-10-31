Toyota (TM) has announced plans to invest an additional $8 billion in its US-based EV battery plants. Yahoo Finance senior auto reporter Pras Subramanian breaks down Toyota’s investments so far in its North Carolina plant — now totaling $13.9 billion — and how other automakers are faring. Preparing itself to expand EV production.

DIANE KING HALL: We’ve got some big news from Toyota today. The automaker announced that it is increasing its investment in battery manufacturing in the US. Now, of course, this comes after company president and former CEO Akio Toyoda quoted, “People are finally seeing the reality that EV adoption will be an uphill battle.” Yahoo Finance senior auto reporter Prasad Subramaniam is here with the details of Toyota’s new investment. Question?

PRS Subramanian: Hey, Dianne. Yes, so you know you mentioned former CEO and now Chairman Akio Toyoda, who was once a skeptic, now we’re seeing Toyota’s share of the EV sector double, at least in the US. The automaker announced an expansion of its EV investment at its North Carolina battery manufacturing plant by nearly $8 billion. That investment will add approximately 3,000 new jobs at this upcoming plant.

Toyota says the new investment brings its total outlay there to about $13.9 billion and now creates a total of 5,000 jobs there. Therefore the new factory will make batteries for EVs and plug-in hybrids. And this comes after, as you said, automakers had shown some ambivalence toward full EVs.

Akio Toyoda once claimed that it is the media that wants EVs and it will take some time for EVs to become mainstream. Now, Toyoda has taken some heat for this and will be stepping down as former Lexus chief Koji Sato takes over. Sato is seen as more of an EV realist and the board agrees.

Now, this comes as we see GM and Ford here pushing back on some of those investments. Toyota is making some big investments now, but it can be said that Toyota was somewhat behind when it comes to EVs taking hold. And in 2025 that’s the launch date for that plant, it seems like potentially at that time EVs will be a little more mainstream or at least the tide will turn, which has slowly happened over the last few years.

