Toyota chairman is having his 'I told you so moment' about EVs

Akio Toyoda, chairman of Toyota, the world’s largest automobile manufacturer, took a stubborn stance on EVs. While other automakers are pouring billions of dollars into developing EVs, Toyota was still betting on hybrids and PHEVs while selling just one EV in the bZ4X. After a relatively hot summer of the past few years, EV sales have cooled. A lot of American buyers don’t want them and things like non-affordability and high interest rates haven’t helped things. And it seems that the approach taken by Akio Toyoda may be the right one.

Speaking as head of the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association wall street journal Toyoda said automakers should continue investing in hybrids instead of investing solely in EVs, the report said. He said the auto industry is realizing that EVs are not the only way to reduce carbon emissions. “There are many ways to climb the mountain that are achieving carbon neutrality,” Toyoda said.

Toyota has taken a “wait and see” approach with EVs, deciding to invest in hybrid models like the new Prius, Corolla Cross Hybrid, and even full-size hybrids like the Sequoia SUV and Tundra pickup. Now automakers are catching on to Toyota’s approach: pulling back from EV targets and investing in more hybrids.

General Motors said last week it was delaying the opening of an electric pickup-truck factory in Michigan. The Wall Street Journal also reported that Ford Motor was considering cutting work shifts at the plant where it makes its electric F-150 Lightning pickup due to low demand for trucks. Meanwhile, hybrid sales have boomed in the US, growing faster than the broader US car market. That boom has also prompted other automakers like Ford and Nissan Motor to shift more resources to promoting their hybrid and plug-in hybrid offerings.

Meanwhile, Toyota could not meet the hybrid demand. The Journal Said that in September 2023, Toyota dealers had “a little more than a week’s worth of Prius hybrids in stock, while there was more than two months’ supply of its electric SUV, the bZ4X.” There is still a little more than two years left for the company’s next EV to arrive.

Until things change, and it doesn’t look like they will, Toyoda is sticking to his stance on EVs. “I continue to say what I see as reality. Someone needs to tell the industry what will make car buyers happiest and if the rules are made based on ideals, it is the regular users who suffer.

