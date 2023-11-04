Toy Fair 2023: PMI Kids World Showcase launches “Pinata Smashlings” and “Pudgy Penguins”

PMI Kids World is the worldwide leader in licensed toys, which is why their Toy Fair booth was so hot (and cool) this year. From TV, video games, and even NFTs, PMI knows the happenings. This year, Toikido’s toy line was emphasized Pinata Smashlings Roblox game and a new adorable series called cuddly penguin, But if you’re familiar with ZAG Heroes, miraculous ladybug The collection was hard to ignore.

Kids can collect 16 characters from the series Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir Through Toppers and Stampers of PMI. Toppers are 2 inch tall figurines attached to a base. Stampers takes the same figurines and turns them into stamps with an ink pad for each shape, allowing kids to take their love of Ladybug and Cat Noir to an even more creative place. And plush bag clips and backpacks let kids show off their miraculous Fans on the go.

Welcome to the Pinataverse! hit roblox game Pinata Smashlings Toikido launched in July and reached over a billion players in just six weeks! The stickers and trading cards recently launched at Chuck E. Cheese through a partnership with Panini Group, and PMI allows kids to bring home their favorite Pinata, Mineta, Bashling, and Smashling in the new collection available just in time for the holidays. Allows. And the best part is that they come with codes that can be used in Roblox games!

Smashing Mystery Boxes can come home to figurines (over 70 to collect) and plush (6 possible styles). The 4-inch figures come in their own piñata pod, and kids can guarantee a few figures via the multi-pack, which still includes a surprise element.

The Pinata Character Packs combine Bubblegum Smashing with a large, clear pinata figure and accessories. The introductory series features Dazzle Donkey, Luna Unicorn, and Moe Tiger. Boxed plush of the same characters (Dazzle Donkey, Luna Unicorn, Moe Tiger) can also be combined with Tigger and Unicorn plush friends.

There is so much more Pinata Smashlings Fun in store in spring 2024. My favorite upcoming item is a crane machine, compatible with the plush Smashlings.

The plush line will also be expanding with a larger Rainbow Whale, large enough to be a pillow, but with a pouch that can store other plush characters just like in the game! More mystery plush will come in new packaging.

The figure wave will expand with playset and bumper cars figures.

And, of course, new characters will be joining the figure line, including mystery and multi packs, as well as pinata character packs.

winter is almost here, but cuddly penguin Summer became cool when this PMI licensed toyline launched. Inspired by the hit NFT characters, these adorable penguins come in figurines and plush forms, each with a digital component in the form of an adoption certificate that can be redeemed at pudgeworld.com, which offers digital platforms including augmented reality features. Can unlock game opportunities.

Large huggable plush, tiny plush friends, clip-on plush, boxed figurines, and mysteriously shaped igloos are the literal tip of the iceberg when it comes to Pudgy Penguins.

Series 2 will hit stores in spring 2024, adding even more characters to the collectible line.

While it’s not ready for this holiday season, fans can expect to collect more Pudgy Penguin figures a year from now with an advent calendar.

Pudgy Penguins show how it’s never too hot to look cool. And fun fact, since these toys are based on NFTs, owners of the original artwork receive licensing royalties through PMI.

