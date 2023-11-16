Towie’s Harry Derbidge ‘barred from Dancing On Ice by bosses concerned about his body’ as he reveals weight gain

THE Only Way is Essex star Harry Derbidge has revealed that he was barred from landing a spot on the Dancing on Ice line-up after show bosses were left ‘concerned about his body’.

Harry rose to fame for his role on the ITVBe reality series alongside his cousin Amy Childs back in the first series in 2010.

Harry Derbidge had confessed that he was barred from Dancing on Ice over concerns about his weight Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk

The reality star previously weighed just nine stone Credit: Getty

Despite being a fan favourite on the programme, he has admitted that a planned attempt to land a spot on Dancing on Ice a few years ago was halted by show chiefs.

Harry, 29, revealed that his weight had become a ’cause for concern’ at his audition for the show.

The star admitted: “I did [an audition for] Dancing on Ice years ago.

“I went for a meeting but at the time they were concerned because I was underweight.”

Harry admitted to weighing just nine stone at his lowest during his weight battle.

The reality star has since put on two and a half stone in order to bring him to a healthier weight which he said has made himself “feel better” amid his struggles.

He divulged: “I used to be 9st. Which was so underweight but now I am a healthy 12.5 st.

“I feel better in myself – when I put clothes on now I feel better in the way I look.”

Harry continued: “I would never sit here and say I am very body confident because I am not.

“I have never been confident in my body but it is something I have accepted.

“Before I used to wear tight things that made me look skinny or big things, now I can wear nicer clothes as things fit and that way I feel confident.”

The Sun has reached out to a representative of Dancing on Ice for comment.

Harry has recently wrapped on another explosive series of the dramatic reality show that brought him to stardom which showcased his new romance with Joe Blackman.

The pair confirmed the relationship earlier this year after sharing loved up snaps together on Instagram.

Harry enjoyed a short romance with pal Junaid Ahmed in April before the pair decided they were better off as friends.

Before Junaid he was also engaged to boyfriend Dean Rowland before they split in October.

Harry admitted to feeling ‘better’ after his weight gain Credit: Raw Image Ltd