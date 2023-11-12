Towards a Stakeholder Value Added Statement

The top three stakeholders benefiting from Amazon were customers ($164 billion), third-party suppliers ($25 billion), and taxpayers ($21 billion). Shareholders earned a fraction of these numbers ($15 billion).

One of the major objections raised against ESG by critics is that stakeholder value is a vague term and not measurable. Therefore, with a loose definition of who a stakeholder is, virtually anything goes. I want to challenge that thinking and create a structure for what a stakeholder value-added statement could potentially look like.

Inspiration from Jeff Bezos

In this effort, I draw inspiration from a relatively unlikely source: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’s last letter to his shareholders in 2021 as CEO. Here are some excerpts arranged under useful captions:

Shareholder value creation:

“Our net income in 2020 was $21.3 billion , If, instead of being a publicly traded company with thousands of owners, Amazon were a sole proprietorship company with a single owner, this is how much the owner would have earned in 2020.

Employee Value Creation:

“In 2020, workers earned $80 billion, plus an additional $11 billion to include benefits and various payroll taxes, totaling $91 billion ,

· Third Party Vendors:

“In 2020, third-party seller profits from sales on Amazon were between $25 billion and $39 billion, and to be conservative here I’ll go with $25 billion ,

Adding Consumer Value:

retail consumer

“If you consider that a typical Amazon purchase takes 15 minutes and it saves you from having to go to a physical store a few times a week, that’s over 75 hours saved a year…so that’s one dollar.” To get the ball rolling, let’s evaluate the value of time saved at a rate of $10 an hour, which is conservative. Multiplying seventy-five hours by $10 an hour and subtracting the cost of Prime gives you about $630 for each Prime member. Value creation comes in. Overall we have 200 million Prime members in 2020 $126 billion value creation ,

aws consumer

“The direct cost improvement from cloud versus on-premise operations varies, but a reasonable estimate is 30%. Of AWS’s full 2020 revenue of $45 billion, 30% would mean customer value creation of $19 billion (at their own cost of $45 billion from AWS would cost them $64 billion).”

“The difficult part of this estimation exercise is that the reduction in direct costs is the smallest part of the customer benefit of moving to the cloud. The big benefit is the increased speed of software development – ​​something that can significantly improve a customer’s competitiveness and top line. We have no reasonable way to estimate that portion of customer value, except that it is almost certainly larger than the direct cost savings. To be conservative here (and remember we’re just trying to get a ballpark estimate), I’d say it’s the same and call AWS Customer Value Creation $38 billion in 2020.”

“Bringing together AWS and the consumer gives us total customer value creation of $164 billion in 2020.

Summary:

Shareholders $21B

Employees $91B

3P sellers $25B

Customers $164B

Total $301B”

“If each group had an income statement representing their interactions with Amazon, the above numbers would be the “bottom lines” of those income statements. These numbers are part of the reason why people work for us, why vendors sell through us, and why customers buy from us. We create value for them. And this value creation is not a zero-sum game. It is not just moving money from one pocket to another. Draw a big box around the whole of society, and you’ll find that invention is the root of all real value creation. And Value created is best considered as a metric for innovation ,

· Climate change

“Amazon is making progress toward its goal of 100% renewable energy by 2025, five years ahead of our initial 2030 target. Amazon is the largest corporate buyer of renewable energy in the world. We have 62 utility-scale wind and solar projects and 125 solar rooftops at fulfillment and sort centers around the world. These projects have the potential to generate more than 6.9 gigawatts and deliver more than 20 million megawatt-hours of energy annually.

“Transportation is a key component of Amazon’s business operations and the hardest part of our plan to meet net-zero carbon by 2040…Ten thousand new (electric) vehicles will be on the road by the beginning of next year, and all 100,000 vehicles will be on the road by 2030 – savings millions of metric tons of carbon ,

Some changes in the model

Here’s how I would adapt/change Bezos’s model to get an ambitious version of the stakeholder value statement used at other companies.

, Start with natural capital , What is that? According to the US government’s initiative to incorporate natural capital into government accounting, “Natural capital measures the economic value that natural assets provide to society – from fish stocks and forests to the quality of our shared air and water.” What could this mean for Amazon? Let’s focus on the “emissions” generated by Amazon in 2020: Scope 1 carbon emitted was 9.62 million tons of carbon, Scope 2 had 5.27 million tons, and Scope 3 emissions were 45.75 million tons. Scope 3 for Amazon includes (i) corporate purchasing and Amazon-branded product emissions (for example, operating expenses, business travel, and Amazon-branded product manufacturing, use phase, and end-of-life); (ii) capital goods (for example, buildings, servers and other hardware, equipment, vehicles); (iii) Other indirect emissions (for example, lifecycle emissions related to third-party transportation, packaging, upstream energy, customer visits to Amazon’s physical stores). So, the sum of Scope 1 and 2 emissions is 14.89 million tonnes, let’s say up to 15 million tonnes. If you put in Scope 3 emissions, we get 61 million tons of carbon.

What cost might society have to pay for such emissions? This is a complex question and estimates of the social cost of carbon range from $50 per tonne to $190 per tonne. Let’s go with $50 per ton. If we include scope 3, its social cost increases $3 billion ($50*61 million tonnes). I, of course, recognize that consumers will not be willing to absorb this tax.

, Let’s move towards consumer value addition , The hardest part is making empirical estimates for the average company with public data. Given Bezos’ estimate, let’s go with $164 billion.

, What about employee value addition? , Notice how Bezos discusses the $91 billion compensation cost but doesn’t talk about employees’ next best option. Stephen O’Byrne and I label the difference between compensation costs relative to what the next best alternative employer would pay as employee value addition. Again, this can be an intensive data collection exercise for outside observers. Our estimate for Amazon’s employee value added is nearly $10 billion ,

, Add Supplier Price: A reasonable estimate of supplier price increases might be the margin that Amazon’s suppliers earn from Amazon. Then, according to Bezos’ estimate, we have $25 billion. You may ask why I have not used an economic value-added type of motivation for suppliers. I could use the cost of capital charge as I would for shareholder value addition. But should we penalize Amazon if the supplier is not performing properly? Alternatively, one might ask how much profit the supplier would make if 3P merchants sold their goods on a different platform? This is hard to measure but if the supplier could have done better elsewhere, would they have switched to someone else? I couldn’t make a decision on this topic and so have left the supplier price increase at $25 billion as suggested by Bezos.

, taxpayer value added : Bezos ignores the role of the state in this conversation. Amazon collects and pays sales taxes and potential income taxes to the state. In return, it pays penalties for regulatory offenses but takes grants and subsidies from the state. Let’s also not forget that Amazon had the right to collect sales taxes from its inception in 1994 until 2017. This is an advantage that an offline retailer like Walmart did not have. The 5-10% sales tax-related “rebate” in the invoice price propelled Amazon into a giant. Technically, customers in most states were required to self-report use taxes, although I suspect very few did.

If one were to try to put a dollar value on this tax subsidy, consider Amazon’s sales from 1994 to 2017, which reach $820 billion. Assuming a 5% sales tax rate, we’re expecting $41 billion subsidy Those states ended up supporting Amazon ($820 billion*5%). Of course, 5% of its $386 billion 2020 revenue was collected by Amazon as sales tax ($19 billion).

This isn’t the right forum to carefully assess taxpayer value growth broken down by year, but here are some datapoints that are relevant:

o According to the breach tracker database, Amazon paid $268 million in fines and litigation settlement proceeds. Two caveats here. First, violations, by definition, are discovered violations as opposed to latent violations that are not revealed. Second, fines imposed by regulators typically represent a small portion of the lost social value. Therefore, the societal cost of regulatory violations is much greater than $268 million.

o Next, consider the explicit subsidies given to Amazon by states. According to the Subsidy Tracker database, $5.3 billion has been given to Amazon primarily by Oregon ($1.5 billion), Virginia ($0.964 billion), Illinois ($0.741 billion), Washington ($0.461 billion) and Texas ($0.287 billion). You can always come back and argue that this creates indirect jobs in these states. But some research shows that subsidies are a costly way to create jobs in these states. It is also not clear that Amazon would not have gone into that situation had the subsidies not been given. Even if this had happened, Amazon would have moved to another state but would not have left the country.

o What about income tax? In 2020, net income after income tax provision of $2.8 billion was $21 billion.

o For simplicity, I have only considered income and sales taxes for 2020 and ignored sales tax subsidies through 2017, explicit subsidies given to Amazon by states, and social harms suggested by the low penalty numbers.

, shareholder value added : Conservatively the $21 billion net profit is adjusted for the cost of equity capital that shareholders may have earned elsewhere. Assuming that Amazon’s cost of capital is 10% and given that Amazon’s starting book value of equity for 2020 is $62 billion, the shareholder value add is $15 billion ($21-10% * $62 billion). . We could consider fantastic versions of shareholder value accretion after adjusting for intangible expenses, etc., but I’ve ignored that for now. I also deliberately ignore Amazon’s stock market returns because, in a rational market, the stock price captures the present value of shareholder value growth. Furthermore, I have no way of verifying what the market is actually pricing. Is it sentiment or future profits and how much?

First Strike at Amazon’s Stakeholder Value Enhancement:

Summary:

Carbon Tax: -$3B

Shareholder value added: $15B

Employee Value Added: $10B

3P seller $25B (unchanged from Bezos’ valuation)

Customers $164B (unchanged from Bezos’ valuation)

Taxpayer value added: $21B

Total $231B

Overall, customers capture most of the value added by Amazon. Of course, there are plenty of flaws in my analysis. But the purpose of this piece was only to pave the way forward for stakeholder value added description. Constructive comments are welcome.