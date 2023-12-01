CALGARY, AB, December 1, 2023 /CNW/ – Tourmaline Oil Corporation (TSX:TOU) (“tourmaline” Or “company“) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of C$0.28 per common share on its common shares. This dividend will be distributed to shareholders of record on December 29, 2023 at the close of business on December 15. Will be payable on , 2023. This quarterly cash dividend is designated as a “qualified dividend” for Canadian income tax purposes.

management update

As part of Tourmaline’s planned leadership succession process, Mr. Earl MacKinnon has been appointed Chief Operating Officer of the Company. Mr. MacKinnon has served as Tourmaline’s Vice President of Operations since 2015 and has been instrumental in the Company’s development of improved drilling and completion technologies, cost reduction initiatives, improved design design and continued focus on execution across all of Tourmaline’s operations. Has played a role. Mr. Al Bush, who joined Tourmaline in 2009 and served as Chief Operating Officer from 2013 to 2023, has been a key contributor to Tourmaline’s profitable growth and success to date. He will remain as a member of Tourmaline’s senior management team as Vice President of Corporate Affairs and ensure an orderly transition of COO responsibilities.

In addition, Ms. Sarah Tait, currently Controller at Tourmaline, has been appointed Vice President, Finance, Mr. Jamie Hurd, currently Manager, Capital Markets, has been appointed Vice President, Capital Markets, and Ms. Katie Beck, currently appointed Associate General. Counsel and Corporate Secretary has been appointed as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of the Company. With the exception of the above promotions, Tourmaline’s senior management team remains unchanged.

All amounts in this news release are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.

This news release contains forward-looking information and statements (collectively, “forward looking information“) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The terms “forecast”, “expect”, “estimate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “aim”, “ongoing”, “on track”, any The use of “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “believe”, “plans”, “intends” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. Specifically and without any To the extent this news release contains forward-looking information regarding the future payment of dividends and the timing and amount thereof, which assumes the availability of free cash flow to fund such dividends. Forward-looking Information Made by Tourmaline Is based on certain key expectations and assumptions, including expectations and assumptions related to the following: prevailing and future commodity prices and currency exchange rates; applicable royalty rates and tax laws; interest rates; future well production rates and reserve volumes; operating costs, timing of obtaining regulatory approvals; performance of existing wells; success achieved in drilling new wells; estimated timing and results of capital expenditures; adequacy of budgeted capital expenditures to accomplish planned activities; the timing, location and extent of future drilling operations; benefits to be derived from the acquisition; the state of the economy and exploration and production businesses; availability and cost of financing, labor, services and materials; ability to maintain its investment grade credit rating; and the ability to successfully market crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Without limitation of the foregoing, future dividend payments, if any, and the level thereof are uncertain, as the Company’s dividend policy and the funds available for the payment of dividends from time to time are dependent on, among other things, free cash flow. . Financial requirements for the Company’s operations and the implementation of its growth strategy, fluctuations in working capital and the timing and amount of capital expenditures, debt service requirements and other factors beyond the Company’s control. In addition, Tourmaline’s ability to pay dividends will be subject to applicable laws (including the satisfaction of the solvency test contained in applicable corporate law) and the contractual restrictions contained in the instruments governing its indebtedness, including its credit facility.

Although Tourmaline believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information as Tourmaline can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. Because forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its nature it involves inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the following: risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general such as operational risks in development, exploration and production; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; uncertainty of estimates and projections related to reserves, production, revenues, costs and expenses; health, safety and environmental risks; commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; interest rate fluctuations; Marketing and Transportation; loss of markets; environmental risks; Competition; misvaluation of the value of the acquisition; failure to realize or achieve the anticipated benefits of an acquisition or disposition; Ability to access adequate capital from internal and external sources; uncertainties associated with counterparty credit risk; failure to obtain necessary regulatory and other approvals; climate change risks; severe weather (including wildfires); inflation; supply chain risks; the impact of wars or other hostilities (including the war in Ukraine) and pandemics (including COVID-19); and changes in legislation, including, but not limited to, tax laws, royalty and environmental regulations. Readers are cautioned that the above list of factors is not exhaustive.

Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Tourmaline, or its operations or financial results, can be found in the Company’s most recently filed Management’s Discussion and Analysis (see “Forward-Looking Statements” therein), Annual Information Form (“Risks (see Factors”) and include “forward-looking statements”) and other reports on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities and available through the SEDAR+ website (www.sedarplus.ca) or Tourmaline’s website (www.tourmalineoil.com) Can be reached from.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and Tourmaline undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. , unless clearly required. Applicable Securities Laws.

About Tourmaline Oil Corporation

Tourmaline is Canada’s largest and most active natural gas producer dedicated to producing the lowest emissions and lowest cost natural gas in North America. We are an investment grade exploration and production company that delivers strong and predictable operating and financial performance through the development of our three core fields in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. With our existing large reserve base, decades-old drilling inventory, sustained focus on execution and cost management, and industry-leading environmental performance, we are positioned to provide shareholders with excellent returns on capital and an attractive source of income through our base dividend. Are excited. and surplus free cash flow distribution strategies.

