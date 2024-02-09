‘Tourist tax’ to impact overall spending during Chinese New Year celebrations in London

The last Chinese New Year parade (Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

The controversial ‘tourism tax’ means Chinese New Year in London will not see the “dramatic spending increase” it experienced before the pandemic, it has been predicted.

The warning that spending may not be as high as seen in previous years comes despite a fresh forecast predicting the number of people in central London to rise by 10% this weekend compared to last weekend. Will go.

Large numbers of foreign tourists and Britons will flock to shops and fill restaurants enjoying the Lunar New Year celebrations, with some shops also selling Year of the Dragon merchandise. Events take place over the weekend, with a parade starting at Charing Cross Road on Sunday.

Dianne Wehrle, chief executive of Randle Intelligence & Insights, which estimated tourist numbers, said the start of half term would also lead to an increase in the number of domestic visitors to London.

He said: “Pre-Covid Chinese New Year in 2019 fell on Tuesday 5 February and the increase in weekend visitors that weekend was 5% in central London compared to the previous weekend. Chinese New Year in 2023 will fall on a Sunday. It fell on January 22 and viewership was up 8% that weekend.”

But Wehrle also said that the ability for overseas visitors to buy some products at lower prices across Europe than in the UK means that less luxury shopping can potentially be done, “a major shopping destination for central London. Affecting trading performance on weekends”.

The tax-free shopping facility had made UK shopping 20% ​​cheaper for international visitors, but the government reported that the scheme could cost British taxpayers around £2 billion a year and mainly benefit capital. will be.

This was lifted in 2021, but various retail sectors, including suit makers, accessory brands and watch sellers, have since seen a negative impact on business.

Additionally, the high-end fashion sector is facing a recent slowdown in luxury demand, with wealthy buyers noticing the impact of rising inflation and economic uncertainty.

De Courcy, who leads business lobby group New West End Co, said: “Historically, Lunar New Year has been an important day for retailers in the West End attracting international visitors, with spending on the day almost doubling in 2019 With Chinese visitors now returning in numbers after restrictions on group travel have been lifted, this will truly be the first ‘post-pandemic’ Lunar New Year in the West End, and our retailers will be making all efforts for a similar uptick in spending. In.”

But Corsi added: “That said, the continued absence of tax-free shopping is likely to hinder the dramatic spending growth we last saw in 2019.”

He said: “Chinese visitors are particularly price sensitive, and we are seeing this as a persistent gap between visitor numbers and spend, even though visitor numbers are improving. In September 2023, the first full month of travel from China, the number of visitors was within 2% of the figure for the same month in 2019, but the amount they spent was 58% less.

Hospitality sector expects sales boost from Chinese New Year

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of trade body UKHospitality, said: “Chinese New Year has historically delivered a boost to hospitality trade, particularly for businesses in Chinatown. We are expecting the same to happen again this year and our other venues such as pubs, theaters and hotels will also experience a surge in sales from celebrations.”

Helen Brocklebank, boss of Walpole, the trade body that counts high-end retailers as members, said: “It all comes down to a battle for wallet share at a key time like Lunar New Year, and the continued absence of duty free shopping means That’s the luxury of the UK having its hands behind its back in the ring.”

Earlier this month it was reported that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt had asked the Office for Budget Responsibility to look into whether VAT-free shopping for tourists should be scrapped.

A spokesperson for HM Treasury said: “We keep all taxes under review and recognize the value retailers bring to the UK. That’s why we announced a £4.3 billion business rates package in the Autumn Statement to support businesses and the high street.

He added: “VAT-free shopping is available to all non-UK visitors who purchase goods in store and have them shipped directly to their overseas address.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com