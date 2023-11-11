Tourist tax cost the treasury £200 million last year

Missing: Chancellor Jeremy Hunt

The Treasury lost more than £200 million last year as it scrapped VAT-free shopping, according to new estimates.

The controversial ‘tourism tax’ could cost British retailers £1.5 billion in lost sales in 2022, the Association of International Retail (AIR) said in evidence sent to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt in an attempt to force a review of the policy.

AIR and retailers are demanding a review of the tax as they argue that the Treasury has not taken into account the impact on other parts of the tourism industry such as hotels, restaurants and theaters which are used by tourists in the UK . In connection with shopping.

If tax-free shopping had not been abolished the AIR estimates the Treasury would have raised £459 million – £206 million more than was actually raised – because tourists spent less. The figures will put more pressure on Hunt to launch a review of the measure in his autumn statement later this month.

The Mail has launched a campaign to abolish the tax. It is supported by over 400 businesses including Burberry, Harrods, Marks & Spencer, Jimmy Choo and Heathrow Airport.

VAT-free shopping allows travelers purchasing goods in the UK to claim the VAT back when they return home.

The UK ended the stimulus in 2021. It was briefly re-introduced in Liz Truss’s disastrous mini-budget, only to be dropped again when Rishi Sunak became Prime Minister. Earlier this month a group of luxury retailers protested on London’s Savile Row over the tax, which the industry warns has sent foreign tourists to Paris and Milan instead of shopping centers in the UK. .

Paul Barnes, chief executive of AIR, said: ‘Britain needs growth so it would be madness to miss this unique opportunity to create a brand new, multibillion-pound tourist market for the whole of Britain.

‘With all this new evidence emerging we hope the Government will now seize the opportunity to make the UK the best place in the world for international shopping.’

A Treasury spokesman said VAT-free shopping ‘does not directly benefit Britons.’

He added: ‘The evidence shows that the main drivers for tourists visiting the UK are our rich history and heritage, and vibrant towns and cities – not shopping.’

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk