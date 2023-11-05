Touchscreen card devices could prevent blind customers from paying

Blind customers are being left “frustrated” and “embarrassed” by inaccessible payment tools.

Some stores have buttonless touchscreen card readers, meaning you’ll need vision to tap your PIN.

They are becoming increasingly popular because they are inexpensive and the screens can be used to advertise items at checkout.

Technical solutions exist for many machines and businesses may have to go to court if they don’t enable them.

Many blind people told the BBC’s Access All podcast that they had to reveal their PIN to strangers so they could type it in for them, or were forced to leave their unpurchased items behind because they were unable to pay. Does matter.

Angharad, an accessibility specialist from Wales who is blind, told Access All that she would refuse to pick up any items when asked to use one of these machines.

He said that revealing his PIN to a sales assistant or even someone he was with “seems like an invasion of privacy that other people don’t have to do”.

Angharad is one of many listeners of the Access All podcast who came across the experience of being unable to make a payment due to the inaccessibility of the machines.

Dave Williams, of blindness charity RNIB, who also spoke to the podcast, said the tools are “increasingly used by small to medium-sized businesses in particular because they are so widely available”.

He points out that the RNIB and UK Finance, which regulate payment services such as card readers, developed accessibility solutions to this problem a few years ago.

“Some manufacturers have tactile templates that fit the touchscreen. There are also accessibility modes on some devices that will provide some audio prompts to help you,” he said.

However, blind consumers have told us that retailers are not aware of these options and sales issues continue to be frustrating.

Lawyer Chris Fry, who specializes in disability discrimination, said it is not up to the manufacturers of the equipment, it is the retailers themselves who may be in breach of the Equality Act.

He said, “If I was instructed by someone who could not access the service we would sue the business itself.”

Fry has been involved in several cases involving inaccessible card readers, and says that if a business offers taking cash as an alternative, it is only a good solution if “handled correctly”.

“As a customer you should be told that your only option for payment is by touchscreen so that you can make alternative arrangements.

“It is no good arriving at the counter after completing your shop and not knowing how you will pay, and then having to go and pay where the ATM is.”

We contacted the Federation of Small Businesses about the issues facing blind users.

Their policy chair, Tina McKenzie, said: “Digital payment systems that use touchscreen readers can be convenient for small retailers and many customers who prefer to pay by card. But blind and partially sighted people This is absolutely vital for accessibility as well.

“Accessibility is a fundamental requirement, and as digital payment options continue to evolve it should be at the forefront of card company and terminal manufacturers’ minds.”

