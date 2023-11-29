Paris, November 29, 2023–(Business Wire)–

TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) has joined fellow investors Octopus Energy and Abu Dhabi National in investing £20 million to acquire a minority stake in Xilinx First Ltd, a 2019-founded United Kingdom company. Have done. The Energy Company (TAQA).

Xilinx has agreed to develop a massive renewable project (combining solar and wind) in Morocco to supply green electricity to the United Kingdom through the installation of a high-voltage direct current (HDVC) subsea cable coupled with a large battery energy storage. is planned. Upon completion, the project is expected to provide enough renewable, reliable and affordable electricity to power more than 7 million British homes.

Simon Morris, CEO of XilinxSaid: “We are excited to welcome Europe’s largest energy company to be part of our ambitious vision to boost long-distance electricity interchange through this prestigious partnership with the UK and Morocco. TotalEnergies The investment goes far beyond capital, providing a rare combination of expertise in areas that address the unique challenges we face. It marks a highly successful end to 2023 and as we move into 2024, We will be even more encouraged to achieve our goals.”

Vincent Stoquart, SVP Renewables at TotalEnergiessaid: “We are delighted to join the Xilinx project and its other investors to support the development of such a pioneering and ambitious endeavour. This innovative project will benefit from our track record in developing large and complex integrated energy projects. “

As part of its ambition to reach net zero by 2050, TotalEnergies is combining renewable energy (solar, onshore and offshore wind) and flexible assets (CCGT, storage) to provide clean firm electricity to its customers at a world-class cost. -Building a competitive portfolio. In 2022, TotalEnergies generated more than 33 TWh of electricity, and its gross renewable electricity generation installed capacity was 17 GW. TotalEnergies will continue to expand this business to increase its electricity production to more than 100 TWh by 2030, with the aim of being among the world’s top 5 producers of electricity from wind and solar energy.

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energy: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gas, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is more affordable, more sustainable, more reliable and accessible to more people. Active in approximately 130 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainable development in all its dimensions at the center of its projects and operations to contribute to people’s well-being.

@TotalEnergies – Total Energy – Total Energy – Total Energy

Xilinx will harness the power of nature to generate a nearly constant, low-cost energy supply and connect it to consumers in real time.

The Xilinx Morocco-UK Power Project is a “first of its kind” project that will generate 11.5 GW of zero-carbon electricity from sun and wind and provide 3.6 GW of reliable energy for an average of 19+ hours per day. The new power generation and battery storage facilities located in renewable energy-rich Morocco will be connected exclusively to Great Britain via 3,800 km of HVDC sub-sea cables. The project will provide low-cost, clean electricity to more than 7 million British homes by the end of the decade. Once completed, the project will be able to meet 8% of Great Britain’s electricity needs.

As well as output from solar panels and wind turbines, an onsite 22.5GWh/5GW battery facility provides enough storage to reliably deliver a dedicated, near-continuous source of flexible and predictable clean energy to the National Grid , which is designed to supplement renewable energy already generated. Throughout Britain.

The project is backed by investors including Octopus Energy and Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA).

In this document the terms “TotalEnergies”, “TotalEnergies Company” or “Company” are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Similarly, the terms “we”, “us” and “our” may also be used to refer to these entities or their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly holds shareholdings are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information or statements, objectives or trends included in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. yes. Information relating to risk factors that could affect TotalEnergies’ financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Universal Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF). is filed, and in Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

