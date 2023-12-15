TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – TorQuest Partners, a Toronto-based private equity firm founded in 2002, today announced the final close of TorQuest Partners Fund VI with $2.1 billion of committed capital from external investors.

Fund VI will continue to implement the firm’s successful mid-market investment and operating strategy by working with management teams to create value through the successful integration of improved governance, strategic transformation, operational enhancements, growth capital investments and incremental add-on acquisitions .

“All of us at TorQuest are beyond appreciative of the continued support and confidence shown in us by our limited partners, particularly in this challenging fundraising environment,” said Managing Partner Eric Burke. “We do not take lightly their trust in us to be responsible stewards of their capital and look forward to continuing to execute on our core middle-market strategy that has brought us success over the last 20+ years.”

Fund VI was oversubscribed and reached its hard cap of $2.1 billion of external commitments, not including commitments from the general partner and its affiliates. TorQuest had set an initial target of $1.75 billion for external commitments.

“Fund VI will take the same, highly successful partnership approach to investing that has been in place since the firm’s inception,” said Partner Darin Brock. “We believe our strong brand and long-term relationships in the Canadian business community will continue to provide differentiated sourcing and opportunities for us to partner with leading entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams to create strategically valuable companies and essential assets “

Investors in Fund VI are a diverse group of institutional investors from around the world, including public and private pension plans, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and family offices, who are returning to the limited partners of TorQuest’s predecessor fund. Have a lot of commitment. TorQuest Partners Fund V. Fund VI also welcomed a large number of new high net worth individuals to the firm.

Brent Belzberg, CM, Senior Managing Partner, said: “I want to personally thank all of our partners who have played a leading role in our fundraising effort and for Fund VI in a short period of time since launch. have helped us reach our final closing. Despite how pleased we are to announce today’s final closing, we also recognize that today we face a number of broader headwinds and uncertainties around the world. We know there will be new challenges ahead, but we are still confident in the strength of our investment strategy. The cycles and opportunities lie ahead of us. Our patience has paid off for us time and again in the past in similar markets, where our “Some of the best transactions were made during a period of tremendous uncertainty. We are confident in the deep team we have built at TorQuest and our ability to deliver attractive returns for our limited partners in any investment environment.”

Torys LLP acted as fund advisor for Fund VI.

About TorQuest Partners

Founded in 2002, TorQuest Partners is a Canadian-based private equity fund manager. With over $5 billion of equity capital under management, TorQuest is currently leading investments from TorQuest Partners Fund V, a $1.4 billion fund that closed in March 2020. TorQuest invests in middle-market companies and works in close partnership with management to create value. To learn more about TorQuest Partners, please visit www.torquest.com.

Decision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/torquest-partners-holds-final-closing-for-fund-vi-302016336.html

SOURCE TorQuest Partners

Source