Toronto's homeless residents and frontline workers prepare for a harsh winter

TORONTO — In hot weather, Jamie Lee Pock is usually on the move, looking for food or a job. But as winter approaches, she’s mostly staying close to a camp set up in the grounds of a church along a busy street in downtown Toronto.

“Especially with this cold, I’ve become quite cold. I can’t even work,” says Pock, dressed in an overcoat and several sweaters as the temperature hovers around 0 degrees Celsius. “Some days it’s unbearable and then other days, you just shelter in place.”

Until last week Pock was the last remaining resident of a homeless camp outside St. Stephen-in-the-Fields Anglican Church. Much of it was cleared in one day by City of Toronto crews as temperatures dropped below zero in late November.

Despite trespass notices and threats of arrest, Pock refused to budge. She says leaving the camp would mean leaving the friends, community and neighborhood support on which she depends from July 2022. At Saint-Stephen, they have access to hot meals, drop-in services, showers, laundry, and sometimes even movies. She knows that when the cold becomes unbearable she can seek warmth at a nearby convenience store.

“Saint-Stephen was such a thing, man, if I didn’t have that, I probably wouldn’t have survived the first winter,” she says.

The housing crisis in Canada’s most populous city led to unprecedented numbers of people experiencing homelessness last winter, many of whom sought shelter in public spaces including libraries and transit stations and vehicles. Health care, outreach and faith workers are bracing for what they say could be a worsening of conditions this winter as they attempt to fill gaps they say will be addressed by multiple levels of government. should be noted.

The city said the decision to evacuate the city-owned portion of the Saint-Stephen camp was “a tool of last resort” to address “combustible and accumulated materials” that pose a threat to public safety. . Rows of large concrete blocks and a metal fence now block the space where at one time 25 people lived in makeshift shelters surrounded by belongings including coat racks, books and bikes.

Some residents left before the clearing, while the city said nine people had accepted offers of shelter space with individual assistance plans. The Rev. Canon Maggie Hellwig, head of the church, says residents forced to relocate were offered places in converted hotels, but because of strict policies those places have become revolving doors that could lead to eviction.

The city began using hotels as homeless shelters in the early days of the pandemic to increase space and accommodate public health advice for physical distancing.

Police and shelter providers evicted residents from several COVID-19 shelters last winter as the properties returned to hotel operations, and Pock says he’s already been evicted from two for not doing bed checks. Was evicted. The city is moving forward with a plan to phase out the expensive, temporary sites, with most leases expiring April 30, 2024.

“This is not housing. A lot of them are probably going to be back on the street very soon,” Hellwig says of those residents.

The City of Toronto’s Winter Services Plan, which outlines measures for people experiencing homelessness, adds 180 shelter beds to its more than 9,400 existing spaces, and four warming centers that will open for 180 occupants when temperatures drop. Will drop below -5 degrees Celsius – which is lower than last year. -15C limit. There are also three 24-hour relief sites that can accommodate 310 people.

But the city also acknowledges that this plan “may not be sufficient to meet the growing demand for shelter and housing.” City data shows an average of nearly 300 people a day were turned away from Toronto’s shelter system in October — a 56 per cent increase from the same period last year.

The crisis worsened in late May, when city officials began sounding the alarm over a surge in the number of refugee claimants seeking shelter beds, noting that the number had increased by 500 percent in the previous 20 months. Is. Hundreds of people were forced to sleep on the streets as asylum seekers in Toronto were sent to federal programs.

Immigration Minister Mark Miller said in November that the federal government had offered Toronto $5 million to help accommodate asylum seekers in a cavernous exhibit and community center on the grounds of Exhibition Place. The city said it received no such offer, and said it received nothing of the nearly $100 million it was awarded by the feds in July. In November, an asylum seeker was found dead in a camping tent in Mississauga, Ontario, leading Ottawa to pledge an additional $7 million to open a welcome center at nearby Toronto Pearson Airport.

Community outreach worker Diana Chan McNally advocated for the reception center but says it would not help claimants who have already come to Toronto.

The city argues that the increase in demand for housing for unhoused asylum seekers is a federal responsibility after the government waived some eligibility requirements for visitor visas.

“We’re still basically covering the cost of sheltering asylum seekers from the federal government, which is announcing money that’s never actually materialized,” she says.

Chan McNally says most of their efforts involve providing sleeping bags and hand-warmers to newcomers unprepared for winter, but donations have fallen sharply amid the cost-of-living crisis.

“Teaching basic survival skills like how to stay warm is now a part of my job, more than it ever was before.”

Research by Dr. Caroline Snyder, head of the emergency department at St. Michael’s Hospital, found that visits by homeless people to her city’s ER during cold weather increased by 68 percent compared to the previous five winters. She says that has increased this fall, estimating that when she comes in for her morning shift she encounters an average of five to 10 people in the waiting area.

This includes an influx of newcomers since the summer, and Snyder says he is concerned about “cold injuries and hypothermia” for people who are not accustomed to the Canadian winter. Cities across the country have reported an increase in camp fires, some of which have involved deaths.

Snyder called for increased collaboration, resources and investment from all levels of government to address the root causes of homelessness, suggesting improvements in addiction and mental health services and preventive care.

Rev. Hellwig says turkey dinner donations often go to waste during the holiday season when cash donations are more useful year-round.

“But really, people need to put more political pressure because no one cares much about homeless people struggling to survive,” she says.

“Until we have a lot of people who really care vocally about this and continually talk to their political representatives at all levels, we’re not going to see the kind of change we need to see.” Need.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2023.

Tyler Griffin, The Canadian Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com