At least six people died Saturday after a pair of deadly tornadoes struck parts of Tennessee, officials said.

Three people were killed and 23 injured when a tornado struck Montgomery County, Tennessee, on Saturday, the Montgomery County mayor’s office said. Officials said the dead included two adults and a child.

Three people also died in Nashville due to the tornado, Nashville emergency operations confirmed.

Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden said, “This is a sad day for our community. We are praying for those who were injured, lost loved ones and lost their homes. This community is “Comes together like no other and we’ll be here until the end.” Said in a statement.

Clarksville City Mayor Joe Pitts expressed his condolences over the tragedy.

“This is devastating news and our hearts break for the families of those who have lost loved ones. The city stands ready to help them during their time of grief,” Pitts said in a statement.

Several long-track tornadoes were reported across northwest Tennessee Saturday afternoon, as the tornado threat in the region continues into the evening.

Police said “extensive” damage was reported in the city of Clarksville, about 48 miles northwest of Nashville, after the tornado struck Saturday afternoon.

Police urged people to stay off the roads as crews responded to several locations in the North Clarksville area.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Saturday that “multiple homes were damaged” in Clarksville after the tornado struck the Hand Estates area, but they had “no confirmation of any injuries or missing at this time.” . ,

“This is a day that no one wanted or expected,” Pitts said in a video message. “We know there has been widespread damage throughout the community.”

The tornado affected several homes, power lines and trees in the rural town of Dresden, according to the city fire department.

The National Weather Service also issued a tornado emergency warning for several Nashville suburbs, including Hendersonville and Gallatin, due to a confirmed, damaging tornado on Saturday afternoon.

Severe storms, capable of producing a few tornadoes, isolated damaging winds and large hail, are possible from Louisiana to Kentucky through Saturday evening.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

