Tories argue gas tax holiday isn't for all Manitobans

Finance Minister Adrian Salas insisted on Monday that a proposed fuel tax holiday would not discriminate between gas used in snowmobiles, boats, farm tractors or cars, as the Tories moved to block the 14-cent-per-litre levy. Expressed displeasure over the NDP bill.

The government’s Bill 3 – the Fuel Tax Amendment Act – is full of loopholes, the opposition Progressive Conservatives alleged in question period, saying farmers, tourists and recreational vehicle users will not benefit from it.

If passed, the bill would temporarily halt taxes on gas, diesel and natural gas used in vehicles.

Ruth Bonneville/Winnipeg Free Press Files

NDP Finance Minister Adrian Sala says all clarified gasoline and diesel purchased in Manitoba will be temporarily exempted from provincial tax, regardless of how or where it is used.

“Reducing the fuel tax from 14 cents per liter to zero will benefit all Manitobans,” Salas said.

Finance critic Obi Khan called on the NDP government to ensure the savings are applied to all gasoline and diesel purchased in Manitoba – whether for use in passenger vehicles, snowmobiles or farm equipment.

“This fuel tax cut is not for all Manitobans,” Khan said.

The proposed law states consumers will not be charged the tax on fuel used to drive motor vehicles on the road, for vehicles registered as farm trucks or for firefighting equipment, effective Jan. 1.

It’s cause for concern and confusion, said natural resources critic Rick Woychuk.

“Has (the Minister of Natural Resources) consulted and advised trappers and commercial fishermen that their snowmobiles, power saws, augers, bombardiers, jerry cans – which are their lifeline to return home to their families at night – this Not eligible for the discount?” Vauchuk said.

Tory agriculture critic Jeff Bereza submitted a letter to Sala from Keystone Agricultural Producers, Manitoba Pork, Manitoba Beef Producers and the Canadian Propane Association, requesting that propane and dyed gas be included in the tax break.

Manitoba charges a three cent per liter levy on marked gasoline used for agricultural vehicles.

“The inclusion of propane and vented gas would provide substantial benefits to Manitobans, particularly farmers, consistent with the bill’s intended objectives of providing savings and benefits,” the letter from the four organizations said.

“Farmers are trying to understand why they are not part of the (fuel tax) Amendment Act, and are also being burdened by the NDP supporting a carbon tax federally, will this government accept that rural Manitobans Will it continue to be ignored?” Bereza asked.

Premier Webb Kinew said farmers will be able to purchase clear diesel and gasoline for use in their vehicles and enjoy a full, temporary tax holiday.

“There will be no need to mark up fuel after bringing in the fuel tax holiday,” Kinew said. “This is a step that the PC has never taken. They charged these Manitobans 14 cents per litre.

Speaking to reporters after question period, Salas said all clarified gasoline and diesel purchased in Manitoba will be temporarily exempted from provincial tax, regardless of how or where it is used. Municipalities, tourists, boaters, snowmobilers and all other users will benefit.

“If you go to a pump anywhere in Manitoba, once this bill goes into effect … you’ll get 14 cents off every litre,” Sala said.

Winnipeg Free Press | News bulletin

warm-up

winnipeg jets game day

On Winnipeg Jets game days, hockey writers Mike McIntyre and Ken Wiebe send news, notes and quotes from the morning skate, as well as injury updates and lineup decisions. Arrives a few hours before puck drop.

Sign up for warm-up

Sala said he appreciated the feedback from KAP and others, but amendments to the bill were not being considered.

“At this point, we know that the structure of the bill will bring savings to Manitobans in every corner of the province,” he said.

The minister said extending the fuel tax holiday for propane-powered vehicles would have been too complex, as the gas is also used for other purposes, including heating.

The bill was called to committee on Monday and members of the public can register to submit the proposed legislation on Wednesday at 6pm

[email protected]

Source: www.bing.com