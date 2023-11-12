A tight labor market in Houston and across the country is giving workers a voice, and employers are listening.

The year began with many economists warning about a potential recession, as the Federal Reserve pushed forward a series of interest rate hikes that emerged amid a warm post-COVID economic recovery and with it a tight It was created to calm the labor market.

But the most dire predictions did not come true. The national unemployment rate was 3.8% in September, down from 3.5% a year earlier, while inflation fell to 3.7% in the month for which data is available, the latest. The unemployment rate in the Houston area is running a little higher than that, but still, it’s a workers’ market – and workers are enjoying its effects.

More than 80 percent of Houston workers feel appreciated and included at their companies, according to a survey conducted by Energage, the research firm that compiled the Chronicle’s Top Workplaces data. This year, more than 63,000 employees from nearly 300 companies responded to the Energage survey.

More than 70% said their work met or exceeded expectations. Houston workers are also seeing signs of improvement in their workplaces: 77% feel good about their work-life balance, up from 74% last year, and 53% are happy with their benefits package, up from last year. Is more than 51%. Year.

And while there may be other opportunities, most Houston employees say they plan to stay put. Only 42 percent of Houston workers said they have considered finding another job in the past month, down from about 44 percent a year ago.

Bob Helbig, Energage’s director of media partnerships, said the challenges and disruption of recent years have prompted many employees to consider what they want.

“I think COVID forced a lot of people to assess their work situations and decide what they want to do,” Helbig said. “For companies that treat their employees really well, and engage with them, they have been rewarded by having employees stay there, and companies that were struggling in this regard have probably been better off with talented people.” leaving, and perhaps struggling to find new quality employees. ,

He added, “Making this (top workplace) list is proof that companies are listening to their employees and acting on what they hear.” “It’s also usually a reflection of really strong leadership. When we look at things like direction, appreciation, motivation — these are really important qualities that people look for in a job, and leadership is important to all of them.”

Employers who added comments to the survey said handling return-to-office policies remains a top consideration this year. While many said they see the benefits of having their own team in the office, they’ve heard from employees that flexibility is desired.

One manager said, “I polled our employees and according to them the most important thing we do is provide flexibility.” “We allow people to take time off or work from home to care for family and self as needed. For some people it’s as simple as not working on weekends and having a good (paid time off) policy So they can spend time with family.”

“As long as they’re meeting their goals, they can remain hybrid,” the manager said.

Helbig said the issue has emerged not just in Houston, but in all 65 markets where Energage surveys.

“Work-life balance is a big thing,” he said. “People are still looking for the flexibility to balance the demands of work and their lives. There’s the whole issue of remote work vs. working in the office – there’s no perfect solution, but I think companies that show a willingness to be flexible and experiment are going to earn loyalty more than companies that don’t. Creating rigid policies that offer no flexibility. If a company is unwilling to experiment around hours and working conditions, they risk losing people to companies that will show flexibility.

While it may be surprising, he said, pay and benefits appear to be a secondary consideration for most workers.

“People definitely want to pay as much as they can get. Given inflationary pressures, this is more important than ever,” he said. “However, we still see that total pay and benefits alone do not motivate employees, nor will they keep them on the job if they are treated poorly.”

Of course, this won’t be a workforce market forever. As of September, nearly half of economists surveyed by Bankrate.com said they expected a recession in the next 12 months. Helbig said uncertainty over economic conditions may help explain why the share of Houston workers looking for other jobs has declined since last year’s survey; If you’re not sure what’s around the corner, it’s probably safest to stop here.

Still, this year’s survey results show that the tight labor market has led employers to consider the values, wants and needs of their employees, contributing to measurable improvements in the workplace experience.

“For the most part, this shows me that there are a lot of strong employers in the Houston area that are doing all the right things to earn loyalty and production from their employees,” he said.

Source: www.houstonchronicle.com