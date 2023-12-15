Top Wall Street bull sounds alarm on one of the biggest risks to the stock market in 2024

Wall Street’s top bull highlighted two big risks that could impact the stock market in 2024.

Fundstrat’s Tom Lee said a hard downturn in the economy and a parabolic downturn in the stock market are risks worth watching.

“If we have a parabolic move in December and we get to the S&P 5000 by Dec. 31, you’ve locked in a lot of gains for 2024,” Lee said.

One of Wall Street’s biggest bulls highlighted two big risks that could derail the stock market next year.

Fundstrat’s Tom Lee, who has one of the highest S&P 500 price targets for 2024 at 5,200, told CNBC on Thursday that the economy’s hard landing and frothy trading action could lead to a volatile stock market next year.

Lee said he expects the U.S. economy to continue growing in 2024, with the PMI likely to be somewhat elevated as the Federal Reserve has signaled it will move from a hard interest rate hike to a soft interest rate cut in 2024. Will move towards.

But if other countries do not recover from their current economic slowdown, the economy may still face tough times.

“You need a global turn, so China and Europe have to emerge from this stagnation, and if [they] Maybe we shouldn’t talk about a hard landing,” Lee said.

China is particularly suffering from economic malaise after the government eased COVID-19 restrictions. The combination of high youth unemployment, challenging demographics and a collapsing real estate market has put pressure on the world’s second-largest economy.

The second risk to Lee’s bullish outlook is a stock market meltdown between now and the end of December.

“Second [risk] If we have a parabolic move in December and we end up on the S&P 5000 by December 31st, you have a lot of profit carried forward to 2024, so the first half. [of 2024] Could be much worse,” Lee said.

The S&P 500 was trading at 4,717 on Friday, down about 5% from 5,000.

Since October 27, the S&P 500 has gained 14%, the Nasdaq 100 has gained 17%, and the Russell 2000 has gained 22%. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit an all-time high this week, while all other major indexes are very close to a new record high.

Such a sharp move in the stock market in such a short period of time could lead to a local top that would require months of consolidation before further gains could be made, and that’s the exact concern Lee has in mind.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com