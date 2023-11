Short

December Release: Featured Games:

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince (December 1): The series returns to the US, combining classic RPG action and monster hunting.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (Dec. 7): Ubisoft’s adaptation of James Cameron’s hit sci-fi franchise with stunning visuals and action.

Symbiogenesis: Square Enix steps into the world of NFTs with this Ethereum-based game, marking a milestone in the industry.

Early access to Shrapnel, a first-person crypto shooter with AAA graphics and the ability to own unique items.

Game publishers released most of their biggest hits in October and November, including big games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Marvel Spider-Man 2, and Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which attracted huge audiences. attracted. On the other hand, the December release schedule seems to be quite sparse.

But that doesn’t mean it’s empty. In fact, in addition to Ubisoft’s new large-scale game based on the “Avatar” film franchise, there are some highly anticipated blockchain games scheduled to launch in December, including Final Fantasy creator Square Enix’s Symbiogenesis.

Here’s a look at the best games that will be releasing this Christmas.

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince (December 1)

It’s been a dozen years since we got a Dragon Quest Monsters game in the United States, but Square Enix is ​​bringing the latest installment to the Switch starting in December. Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince brings the Dragon Quest spin-off series into the modern age, offering a mix of classic fantasy RPG action with Pokémon-style monster hunting.

Although it’s been a busy time for RPGs on the Switch, with Super Mario RPG and Persona 5 Tactica just released, here’s another one to grab your attention.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (December 7)

This time last year, we were wondering if anyone still cared about “Avatar.” We found out immediately when the sequel film “Avatar: The Way of Water” once again dominated the box office. So we’re less skeptical about the potential of Ubisoft’s latest video game adaptation of James Cameron’s sci-fi fantasy franchise, which offers beautiful open terrain on the planet Pandora and lets you fly through the sky while fighting off military bombers. And explore freely.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Symbiogenesis (December)

Gamers may complain about the prospect of NFTs and tokens in games, but some of the world’s largest game publishers see a future in this area. Notably, Square Enix, creator of Final Fantasy and Kingdom Hearts, has been working in the world of blockchain for years, and the company is preparing to launch its first original NFT game on Ethereum, Symbiogenesis.

The story-driven PC game will begin launching in December following an initial creation of just 500 Ethereum NFTs, making it an interesting experiment from the industry giant.

Read our preview to learn more about what to expect from Symbiogenesis.

Shrapnel Early Access (December)

Symbiogenesis isn’t the only anticipated blockchain game that players will be able to enjoy for the first time in December.

Shrapnel is one of the most popular cryptocurrency games on the horizon, as the first-person shooter offers attractive “AAA” graphics and fast-paced competitive shooting, all with the ability to own and monetize unique items for users. It happens. Your creations within the game. We already had a promising preview of the game on PC back in March, and now developer Neon is ready to unlock early access for players who purchase a key.

Edited by Ryan Ozawa.

Source: decrypt.co

