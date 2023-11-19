Top US economists are often wrong – should we trust their predictions?

Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

They are Ivy-League educated, brilliant academic minds, and experienced in markets, government, data and statistics. Many people have access to information that is not readily available to the general public. They participate in meetings, forums and conferences with each other. They write books, review papers, and oversee research. He is the top economist of our country. And they are often wrong. so wrong.

Both Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Fed Chair Jerome Powell were wrong about inflation, calling rising prices “temporary” for the first time just as Covid disrupted supply chains around the world. Nobel laureate Paul Krugman publicly admitted his mistakes. He was not alone.

In 2021, 16 of the 36 living American Nobel economists declared, erroneously, that “Whatever pressure this new money (i.e. government stimulus) will exert on prices, there will be no danger of inflation”. According to a recent report, 70% of economists surveyed by Bloomberg expected a US recession in 2023 and at the same time another survey by the National Association for Business Economics (NABE) found that 58% of economists believed that That there will be more than 50 recessions. % chance of the US entering a recession this year. Never happened. The rate of GDP growth in the third quarter (4.9%) rivaled some of the strongest post-war periods in US history.

Would any of these people have told us 18 months ago that interest rates higher than Prime Charge would be in double digits for many of my customers today? Did they have any idea that despite wars, volatile prices, historically low housing affordability, uncertain markets, and wages that are lagging sticky levels of inflation, American consumers are still spending historically high amounts? will continue? Our great economists missed all that too.

Now, many of them are making their economic predictions for 2024. The question arises: should we even care? This data is important. Business leaders are budgeting, deciding on hiring plans, targeting their investments, and understanding the economy plays a big role in those decisions. Base your strategies on bad data and you could lose money next year. This impacts not only your cash, but also your ability to employ people and grow your business. This is a big deal.

There are sites like Trading Economics and Fred that can clue you in to all kinds of arcane economic data, from worldwide steel production to plant capacity utilization to the price activity of corrugated shipping containers. Some of these things are reported in the media. But after looking at this information for almost 30 years I realized that most of this data is not very useful. Why? Because much of it ignores the fundamental driver of the economy: the consumer.

So if you want to know what 2024 is going to be like, pay attention to these consumer metrics:

Paychex and ADP Employment Index

These are the two largest payroll service providers in the country and release data about employment and wages every month. Their data is based on real payrolls from real companies. When salaries are rising it is a sign of strength in the job market because employers are willing to pay more for talent. Spoiler alert: wage growth is still quite strong and unemployment remains low, both good signs.

consumer crime

Consumer loan defaults as well as auto loan defaults are collected monthly and directly from banks across the country by the Federal Reserve. Mortgage delinquencies come from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. These are backward-looking, but all these numbers are increasing, which is not a good sign.

Consumer and small business confidence

I’m not a fan of surveys because they often come with an agenda. But both the University of Michigan and the National Federation of Independent Business have been conducting their consumer and small business confidence surveys for decades. The numbers are constantly analyzed and have enough history to rely on trends. Both confidence levels are very low and moving downwards.

bank ceo

Every quarter our country’s biggest banks release their earnings and their CEOs tell it like it is. So how is the situation till September 30? “While the economy continues to be resilient, we are seeing the impact of a slowing economy with declining loan balances and a modest decline in charge-offs,” says Charles Scharf, CEO of Wells Fargo. Jamie Dimon, who runs JPMorgan Chase, warned, “At present, US consumers and businesses remain generally healthy, however, consumers are spending their excess cash buffers” and “this is the most dangerous recession the world has seen in decades.” There may be time.” Citi CEO Jane Fraser also warns that “we are seeing some cracks at the bottom [credit score] Consumer.”

retail ceo

They are far from perfection, but if there is anyone who has their pulse on the consumer it is the big companies selling directly to them. What are they looking at? “Consumers are still spending, although they are more “deal driven” and focusing on lower-cost items,” says Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky. Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennett says “we continue to see uncertainty in the macroeconomic environment.” While the National Retail Federation is predicting strong holiday sales, none of the big-box CEOs I follow have expressed much excitement for 2024.

These are not government surveys and these are not surveys of some economist sitting in Cambridge or New Haven.

This information is from real life companies based on their real life data and it is all about the consumer. It’s about what people are getting paid and how they are spending their money. And when consumers stop spending, that’s when the economy slows down. You don’t need an economist to tell you this.

