Turkey’s president has criticized the West’s hypocrisy for shedding “crocodile tears” over civilian deaths in Ukraine while Israel ravages Gaza and stands idly by.

Amid the war in Gaza, Antony Blinken visited Turkey on Monday with a mission to soothe the anger of one of Washington’s most strategic but toughest allies.

The US Secretary of State met his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan for the first time since fighting broke out between Israel and Hamas on October 7.

According to an unnamed Turkish diplomatic source, the Turkish Foreign Minister asked Blinken for an “immediate” ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, stressing that “this is necessary to prevent Israel from targeting civilians and displacing people.” were required”.

Their meeting comes amid growing anger against Israel and the West in Turkey and the wider region.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan decided on Monday to visit a remote area in the north-east of the country, in what appears to be a snub to Blinken.

Turkish police used tear gas and water cannon on Sunday to disperse hundreds of protesters gathered outside an airport housing US forces in southeastern Turkey.

Israel’s relentless attacks on Gaza have killed nearly 10,000 people, half of them children, according to the besieged territory’s health ministry.

Israeli officials say their military operation began after Hamas fighters killed more than 1,400 people and took more than 240 hostages in the Gaza Strip.

The fighting threatens to have a significant impact on relations between Washington and Turkey, both of which are NATO members and involved in conflicts in the Middle East.

Tension beyond the Middle East

Apart from the Israel-Hamas war, many issues are deteriorating relations between America and Turkey.

Washington is becoming frustrated by the Turkish parliament’s delay in greenlighting Sweden’s membership in NATO, which is currently blocked.

The United States has also stepped up sanctions on Turkish individuals and companies suspected of helping Russia evade sanctions and import equipment used in the war against Ukraine.

Ankara is unhappy that the US Congress is delaying a deal backed by President Joe Biden that aims to modernize the Turkish Air Force with F-16 fighter jets.

Turkey has also long expressed reservations about US support for Kurdish forces in Syria, who have led the fight against Islamic State.

Ankara considers the Kurdish fighters an ally of the PKK, which has waged a decades-long struggle for autonomy against the Turkish state.

Turkey has stepped up airstrikes against Kurdish armed groups in Syria and Iraq in response to the October attack in Ankara, the PKK has claimed.

Erdogan: Netanyahu ‘no longer someone we can talk to’

Blinken’s visit follows a whirlwind tour of the Middle East, during which he traveled to the West Bank for talks with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Sunday.

The top US diplomat has faced calls for a ceasefire from Arab countries.

Israel says it may agree to a humanitarian halt to deliver additional aid, but only on the condition that Hamas releases all of its hostages.

Blinken has supported the Israeli position, while trying to reassure regional powers that Washington wants to ease the suffering of the civilian population in Gaza.

On Sunday, Erdogan said his country was “working behind the scenes” with regional partners to ensure the uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

But he broke all contact with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying “He is no longer someone we can talk to. We have given up on him.”

The Turkish president also accused the West of applying double standards in the region and losing its moral authority.

In late October Erdogan said, “Those who shed crocodile tears for civilians killed during the war between Ukraine and Russia are today silently watching the murder of thousands of innocent children.”

