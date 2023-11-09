Top US accident investigator says close calls between planes show aviation is under stress

The rise in close calls between planes at U.S. airports this year is a “clear warning sign” that the aviation system is under strain, the nation’s top accident investigator said Thursday.

“Although these incidents are incredibly rare, our safety system is showing clear signs of stress that we cannot ignore,” Jennifer Homendy, chair of the National Transportation Safety Board, told the Senate panel on Thursday.

Homendy warned that air traffic and staff shortages have increased since the pandemic. He said there is a lack of “meaningful” training by the Federal Aviation Administration and airlines — and an over-reliance on computer-based instruction — and too many irregular work schedules among pilots and air traffic controllers.

“Where you end up is distraction, fatigue,” he told the aviation subcommittee. “You’re remembering things, you’re forgetting things.”

The NTSB is investigating six close calls, or what aviation insiders call “runway intrusions.” The FAA identified 23 of the most serious types of close calls in the last fiscal year that ended Oct. 1, up from 16 a year earlier and 11 a decade earlier. Independent estimates suggest that these figures greatly underestimate such incidents.

Thursday’s hearing included only a passing discussion of the pilot’s mental health, which has been on the minds of passengers since the arrest of an off-duty pilot accused of trying to disable a plane in mid-flight and a The co-pilot who allegedly threatened to shoot the captain. Critics have pointed out that federal screening relies on pilots to disclose whether they are taking medication or being treated for mental illness, including depression.

Separately, the FAA said it would appoint a committee of medical experts and aviation and union leaders to make recommendations “on breaking down the barriers that prevent pilots from reporting mental health issues to the agency.”

The Senate hearing offered no new ideas to increase safety, but did raise a new warning about the potential for travel disruption over the upcoming holidays because the FAA does not have enough air traffic controllers.

“Controller-wise, we’re no healthier than we were last year,” said Rich Santa, president of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association. “I think the FAA’s own figures show that we have potentially six more air traffic controllers than we did last year.”

The union president said many controllers are forced to work 10 hours or six days a week.

The Transportation Department’s inspector general criticized the FAA in a report this summer, saying the agency had made only “limited efforts” to fix staffing shortages at critical air traffic control centers.

The most terrifying call in recent months occurred in Austin, Texas in February. During poor visibility early in the morning, a FedEx cargo plane preparing to land flew over a Southwest Airlines jet taking off. The NTSB estimated that they came within about 100 feet (30 m) of collision.

An air traffic controller had given clearance for both aircraft to use the same runway. In other recent incidents, pilots appeared to be at fault for failing to follow controllers’ orders.

David Koenig, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com